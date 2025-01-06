CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK Lineup Announced At Barn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chief Executive and Artistic Director Iwan Lewis, Executive Director Liam McMullan, and the whole team at the Barn Theatre has announced the celebrity line up for their charity event, The Weakest Link with Anne Robinson, on Saturday 18 January.

This exclusive event will bring together a line-up of celebrities, Anne Robinson's razor-sharp wit and legendary quips in a thrilling battle of general knowledge—all in support of the Hatherop Big Build campaign.

The celebrities who will be taking part in the Barn Theatre's Weakest Link and subjecting themselves to the ‘Queen of Mean' Anne Robinson are former Chair of the BBC and current member of The House of Lords Michael Grade CBE, one of Britain's leading News presenters Kay Burley, Cheltenham Gold Cup, two-time Queen Mother Champion Chase, Champion Chase and two-time Arkle Challenge Trophy winning Jockey Nico De Boinville, historian, journalist, author and Sunday Times Telegraph Columnist Simon Heffer, former member of the European Parliament and a regular on British TV including ITV's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here Stanley Johnson, food critic, food writer and author Tom Parker-Bowles, English aristocrat and friend of the Royals Nick Peto and singer-songwriter, actress and television presenter Toyah Wilcox.

The Hatherop Big Build is a transformative fundraising effort to secure the future of Hatherop Primary School, a cherished rural school in the heart of the Cotswolds. The campaign aims to raise £1.5 million to combat overcrowding, replace a deteriorating prefab classroom, and create vital new spaces for the school's pupils.

Legendary journalist and TV presenter Anne Robinson said: “Overcrowded classrooms. A prefab on its last legs. This isn't just about questions and answers—it's about building a brighter future for Hatherop Primary School. And trust me, the celebrities I'll be putting in the spotlight will have to earn their keep!”

Hatherop Primary Headteacher Taryn Hancock said “It's a sad fact, but just like too many other schools in the UK, Hatherop Primary's buildings are no longer fit for purpose. With little funding available it has fallen on our school and local community to raise the money needed. The support we have received so far has been astonishing, but we have a long way to go! This event, being so generously hosted by The Barn theatre and TV legend Anne Robinson, has all the hallmarks of being a fantastic occasion with the opportunity to put a significant dent in our funding shortfall, and take us one step closer to making our buildings as special as the children inside.”

Barn Theatre CEO & Artistic Director Iwan Lewis said “Theatre is not just about entertainment—it's about supporting our community. We're honoured to host this incredible charity event for the Hatherop Big Build campaign and to work with Anne, the team behind the Big Build and Lynn Sutcliffe, the original producer of The Weakest Link. Bringing Anne Robinson and the live version of this iconic show to our stage is a privilege, and we're thrilled to use our platform to make a real difference. Don't miss this unique chance to see Anne Robinson at her sharpest, A-list stars at their most vulnerable, and a community coming together for an incredible cause!”

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Hatherop Big Build, helping to secure vital funds to improve the school's facilities.

To learn more about Hatherop Big Build campaign, visit: www.hatheropbigbuild.com.

