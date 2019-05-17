British East Asian Artists Perform Political Theatre In Honor Of The 30th Anniversary Of The Protest In Tiananmen Square

It was a time of hope in China which came to a brutal end with a violent government crackdown which began on the night preceding 4 June 1989

In the 1980's a democracy movement gathered pace in China, culminating around a million people occupying Tiananmen Square, Beijing alongside protest action in multiple cities across the country. In the 30 years since, the government of the People's Republic of China has erased this event from their history.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the brutal crackdown of the democracy movement in China, a five-hour programme of political theatre which will present narratives that are often overlooked in the West, will take place in London on June 1st.

British East Asian playwrights, actors, theatre-makers and creatives will explore the themes of protest, press freedom and human rights; and how this living memory impacts the artists' personal identity and today's political world.

A broad scope of personal perspectives on the democracy movement and this crucial turning point in modern Chinese history will be performed as part of this durational arts event, including work from actor and writer Daniel York-Loh (2017 Perfect Pitch award winner and starred in Royal Court Theatre's PAH-LA), actress and writer Lucy Sheen (PING PONG and SCAR TEST), actress Gabby Wong (Wona Goban in ROGUE ONE) and sound designer Nicola Chang (STOMP and SIX THE MUSICAL.)

Curated by Papergang Theatre, Artistic Director Clarissa Widya said: This evening presents the voices of the British East Asian and East Asian diaspora artists, reflecting on the events of 1989 in the context of today's politics, and audience members will encounter powerful lived experiences, rarely heard in the West.

This is a durational arts event covering 5 hours. Audience members will be free to come and go but are welcome to come and be present in the space for the entirety.

Sat 1 Jun, 5pm 10pm

FREE EVENT

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/30- /

Venue: Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common Northside, London, SW4 0LH.

Box Office: Tel: 020 7498 4699 Online: www.omnibus-clapham.org





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You