GARDEN PARTY Will Make London Debut, Inspired by Truman Capote's Iconic Ball

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Following an award-winning run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, immersive true-crime cabaret Garden Party - Truman Capote's Black and White Celebration will make its London premiere at the Canal Café Theatre from 13th – 17th May 2026.

Presented by Kulturscio'k Live Art Collective, the show is inspired by Truman Capote's 1966 Black and White Ball at New York's Plaza Hotel and draws inspiration from Capote's La Côte Basque, 1965, the infamous chapter of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers.

The production puts the audience at the heart of the ball, blending original live music from Marco Cappelli and Phil St George with performance art, dance and theatre, inviting the audience to become part of Capote's exclusive guest list.

Cast includes Paul Spera (Callas), Alessia Siniscalchi (Trilogy Remix), and Fergus Head (This Isn't Working; Now: Shame) exploring shifting roles of identity, desire and morality.

“At the height of his fame, Truman Capote moved through a world of glamour, secrets and dazzling encounters. Garden Party returns us to that seductive universe — its elegance, its shadows and its fragile beauty — where the celebration of success slowly reveals the theatre of social hypocrisy,” said Alessia Siniscalchi, director and performer.

“Garden Party presents a mysterious dramatic celebration of Truman Capote's life and art unfolding between performers, audience and the memory of the Black and White Ball,” she said.

Garden Party invites the audience to dance, unmask, and confront their own fascination with spectacle and truth, in a new kind of cabaret not to be missed.