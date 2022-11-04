Bristol Old Vic's WUTHERING HEIGHTS Will Be Released on Sky Arts Next Week

Smash-hit Wuthering Heights to be released on Sky Arts, Monday 7 Nov Hot on the heels of its barnstorming US run ("glorious", New York Times), the Bristol Old Vic co-production of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights is being released on Sky Arts this Monday 7 Nov at 9pm, available to watch across the UK and Ireland.



Recorded at Bristol Old Vic in 2021, this release marks the continuation of Bristol Old Vic's partnership with Sky Arts, which sees the UK TV premiere of two ground-breaking stage to film productions; Wonder Boy written by Ross Willis and directed by Sally Cookson (release date to be announced) and Wise Children's Wuthering Heights.

Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production.

