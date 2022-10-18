Bristol Old Vic Launches New Membership Scheme, Named After The Unique Stories Of The Theatre

Bristol Old Vic unveiled a new membership offer, with three new levels inspired by the unique stories of the historic theatre. Membership levels are named ORANGE, LAVENDER & THUNDER and begin from as little as £3.75 a month. Each unlocks benefits including priority booking, special offers and discounts on tickets, food and drink, plus opportunities to get closer to Bristol Old Vic while supporting their work.

Orange

During the theatre's renovation in 2018, a host of items left behind by audiences were discovered, including candied orange peel, a favoured snack (and occasional projectile!) of previous Bristol Old Vic crowds. The fruity heritage doesn't end there, as Coopers' Hall was previously a fruit warehouse, and patrons would often buy tickets to shows from their local greengrocer.

Lavender

Lavender honours the trailblazing spirit of Bristol Old Vic's legendary Theatre Manager, Sarah Macready. Sarah was well-known by her lavender-scented perfume, but she is remembered today for the pioneering achievements she made in her 20 year tenure at the theatre, taking Bristol Old Vic from strength to strength. It is also said that Sarah's ghost still occupies the building, so if you catch the scent of lavender, you might be in the presence of a true Bristol Old Vic icon.

Thunder

Bristol Old Vic's Thunder Run is one of three surviving in the country, and the only one still in use. It was used in the 18th Century to create the sound of thunder that would echo around the auditorium whenever a production needed to conjure up a storm. The theatre is incredibly proud to be the home of this magical piece of theatre history.

Doug Middling, Bristol Old Vic's Head of Individual Giving said, "We decided on a revamp to our membership scheme after talking to many pre-existing members about why they supported us in this way. It wasn't the discounts and benefits (although those are our way of saying thank you), the most important element of membership is the way in which it helps to fund the work we do beyond our major theatre productions - the grass roots development of new artist, or our work with young people and across Bristol communities. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports us as a member, and we hope this relaunched offer helps people feel closer to our work."



Members have often experienced the positive impact of theatre in their own lives - whether as audience members or participants - and want to share that joy with others. Many people can only access theatre and creativity through projects such as Young SixSix, Made in Bristol, Young Company: City, and the many other ways Bristol Old Vic provides support, thanks to the direct funds generated from memberships. We think this new membership scheme makes that even easier to do.



To celebrate the new membership scheme, the first 100 new members can get their hands on a limited edition Bristol Old Vic tote bag! Once signed up, new members can pop into Bristol Old Vic to collect their free gift from the theatre.



To find out more about memberships: www.bristololdvic.org.uk/support-us/members or email memberships@bristololdvic.org.uk