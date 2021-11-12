Bristol Old Vic Delays Start of ROBIN HOOD

In response to COVID cases within the cast, and to ensure cast, creative team and public are kept safe, Bristol Old Vic has delayed the start of previews for Robin Hood and postponed the Press Night for one week.



Performances will now begin in previews from 27 Nov and the press night will move to 8 Dec.



In the meantime, the theatre's rigorous COVID procedures remain operational:

Staff will continue to wear face coverings

Additional cleaning will stay in place

The theatre's ventilation remains at the highest level

Staff will take lateral flow tests 3 times a week

No-questions-asked exchange or credit on tickets if audience members no longer feel comfortable attending

These procedures are regularly updated in line with the most current information from Public Health England.



The theatre is also recommending its audiences, wherever they can, continue to wear face coverings, respect others' personal space, and to not attend if they have any symptoms of Covid-19. Bristol Old Vic is also continuing to offer a series of socially distanced shows throughout the Spring for those who would like the added reassurance of mandatory mask wearing and a reduced capacity in the theatre.



The press night invitation will be emailed in the next few days, with the option to attend earlier if needed.



Members of the public currently booked into the rescheduled performances will be contacted directly by the box office team throughout next week.

Robin Hood.. is a co-production with The Wardrobe Ensemble. It joins the long tradition at Bristol Old Vic of creating theatrical magic at Christmas - from West End transfers such as Tom Morris' Swallows and Amazons and Sally Cookson's Peter Pan, to box office record-breakers like Lee Lyford's A Christmas Carol, Bristol Old Vic family shows have always been the theatre's opportunity to showcase the brilliance of local talent and share it with the wider world too.



When a 21st century kid slips through a crack in the time-space continuum, they crash into the middle of an epic fight between good and evil. It's Sherwood Forest. The 12th century. An uneasy time of cunning thieves, dastardly villains and karaoke-singing monks. When the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham sets in motion his vicious plan for ultimate power, it's up to Robin Hood and the Merry Crew to pull off their toughest mission yet. Can they defeat the Sheriff before it's too late and the forest is lost forever?

Box office: tickets@bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877

www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/robin-hood