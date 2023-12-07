Brighton Based Flock Theatre Makers Open ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Week

This festive season join Flock Theatre Makers at Theatre Royal Brighton on a journey far into the Whispering Wood. From the creators of the sell-out tour There's A Tiger In The Garden, this show was devised with the creative input of members of Voices in Exile's Migrant Welcome Project.

With a proven track record of making exceptional work for children and families, Flock Theatre Makers is a Brighton based company with a mission to centre marginalised communities in Sussex at the heart of their making process.

The origins of this story was devised alongside participants involved with Voices in Exile and their Migrant Welcome and Green Spaces project. In the Autumn of 2022, with support from the Enjoolata foundation, Flock ran sessions with ViE exploring theatre, composition, writing, character development, puppetry and design work. Many of the ideas from this work have informed the making of Once Upon A Whispering Wood.

Specifically curated for young minds and families, this 50-minute storytelling show is tailored for children aged 2 – 7. Audiences are invited to venture round the theatre and then far into the woodland where music, puppetry and an immersive design await.

Have you ever been to the whispering woods and heard the rustle and chatter in the trees? If you listen very closely, you'll discover these trees can talk and they have stories to share.

A tale of belonging, embark on a mesmerising journey far into the Whispering Wood, where musical storytelling awaits the whole family. Immerse yourself in a heartwarming treat filled with joy, hope, and enchanting tales under the trees.

The Creative Learning department at Theatre Royal Brighton has built an excellent reputation for creating exciting shows in unusual places around the venue, particularly at Christmas where their beautiful small shows for young children and their families offer the perfect alternative to the gorgeous glitzy offerings for older children and adults on the main stage. This year they are delighted to be collaborating with Brighton company Flock Theatre Makers.

Jackie Alexander, Senior Creative Learning Manager at Theatre Royal Brighton said, “It's a joy to welcome Flock Theatre Makers back to Theatre Royal Brighton for this really exciting project. We are delighted that they are creating a brand new show with us and can't wait to welcome families in to experience this joyful production”

Freya Wynn-Jones, Musical Director of Flock Theatre Makers said, “We're thrilled to invite families into the captivating world of ‘Once Upon A Whispering Wood'. This show is a celebration of the festive season and an opportunity for children and their families to share magical moments together.”

Once Upon A Whispering Wood plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Thursday 14 to Sunday 31 December 2023. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.