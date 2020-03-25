Breach Theatre To Stream Award-Winning Catalogue During COVID-19 Arts Shutdown

This week Breach Theatre release their acclaimed bodies of work exclusively via YouTube amid widespread COVID-19 cancellations across the arts, with It's True, It's True, It's True: Artemisia on Trial on Tuesday 31 March and The Beanfield available to stream now.

It's True, It's True, It's True - the courtroom drama based on the case of the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi will be streamed on Breach's YouTube channel following its TV premiere on BBC Four. The film is produced by Artemisia Films and Breach and was commissioned by The Space. One of the undisputed hits of the 2018 and 2019 Edinburgh Festivals, also touring across the country, It's True, It's True, It's True was due to be performed at the Barbican this April but now cancelled due to COVID-19.

Breach Theatre will also stream The Beanfield for the first time - a political drama that follows the 1985 'Battle of the Beanfield', praised for its vivid portrayal of the brutal conflict between new age travellers and police to confront issues of history and civil liberties, and Joan of Leeds soundtrack - the medieval mystery play that uses live music to tell the extraordinary true story of a runaway 14th century rebel nun, lyrics by Billy Barrett and music by James Frewer.

The Beanfield full show is currently available to stream online (link below) and the music of Joan of Leeds will be available to stream on Friday.

It's True, It's True, It's True: Artemisia on Trial will be streamed for free from 31st March 2020 for 30 days on YouTube and Breach encourage donations via PayPal for those who enjoyed the show and wish to support the company through the shutdown.

Link to stream The Beanfield: https://vimeo.com/400348232

To donate: https://paypal.me/itstrueitstrue





