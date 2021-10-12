Blackshaw Theatre Company and Merely Roleplayers to Return to the London Horror Festival

Blackshaw Theatre Company and Merely Roleplayers will present a double bill of chilling storytelling at the London Horror Festival 2021. Theatregoers can whet their appetites with Blackshaw's 6th annual Scare Slam before digging into Lights Out, the Merely Roleplayers podcast's debut live stage show.

The Scare Slam

Lovers of scary stories, unite. Adding the fear factor to increasingly popular spoken word

nights, storytellers from across the Horrorfest and beyond will share their worst (or should

that be best?) nightmares at Blackshaw's sixth annual Scare Slam.

Prepare yourself for a night of chilling tales from both sides of the line of veracity.

Line-up to be confirmed. Follow @BlackshawUpdate on Twitter for updates.

Listen to 2019's Scare Slam here:

Lights Out

The team behind the Merely Roleplayers podcast bring their brand of high-drama improvised

storytelling to the London Horror Festival 2021 in Lights Out, their debut live stage show.

Part séance, part campfire tale, part roleplaying game, Lights Out is a departure from the

usual podcast live show format.

Co-produced with long-time collaborators and London Horror Festival veterans Blackshaw Theatre Company, the show translates Merely Roleplayers' high-stakes storytelling and ensemble chemistry into a tense, intimate, undeniably theatrical performance.

Lights Out is a tragic horror told by dwindling candlelight, full of twists and turns even the

performers can't see coming. The outcomes of key events are decided by drawing tarot

cards; the only certainty is that when the final candle goes out, the story ends with no

survivors.

Will anyone find hope before darkness falls absolutely? The only way to find out is to attend

this one-night-only experience.

Performance details:



Time: 6:30pm Scare Slam, 8:30pm Lights Out (both shows 1 hour)

Venue: DownStairs, Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF

Tickets: each show individually £12/£10; £20/£18 when booked together

● Book the Scare Slam:

● Book Lights Out:

● Book by phone: 020 7609 1800

About the London Horror Festival