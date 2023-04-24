Blackeyed Theatre's SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Valley Of Fear Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

After delighting audiences around the world with their international tour of The Sign of Four, Blackeyed Theatre bring to life The Valley of Fear, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel, in an electric new stage adaptation which visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May.

This gripping world premiere, at the SJT from 18 to 20 May, is full of mystery and adventure, and combines original music, stylish theatricality and magical storytelling for an unforgettable experience.

The original story has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, who also directs. Nick is a long-time collaborator with the SJT - he has been writing the theatre's Christmas show for the past seven years, including 2022's hugely popular Cinderella, and he co-adapted, with Elizabeth Godber, the theatre's recent smash hit The Comedy of Errors (more or less). Nick has also adapted for Blackeyed Theatre Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde and Frankenstein, all of which have visited the SJT in recent years.

A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

Nick Lane says: "The Valley of Fear isn't a story I've ever seen brought to the stage - possibly because it's two tales in one, almost, part of it taking place in England, another part in the US.

"The thrill for me, being a huge fan of crime fiction on both sides of the Atlantic, was in exploring the different tones of the two narratives; points where they mirror one another, points where they diverge... It was a challenge, but an exciting one. We'll be working with choreographers and fight directors as well as a composer to create something thrilling and visceral. Thematically, both stories explore loyalty - but to say more about that might give away a twist I'm keen to keep to myself."

Original music for Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is composed by Tristan Parkes, the set designer is Victoria Spearing, the lighting designer is Oliver Welsh, the costume designer is Naomi Gibbs and the action designer is Robert Myles.

The show sees Luke Barton and Joseph Derrington, who played Holmes and Watson in The Sign Of Four, reprise their critically-acclaimed roles as the iconic duo. The cast also includes Blake Kubena, Gavin Molloy and Alice Osmanksi.

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell.

It can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 18, Friday 19 and Saturday 20 May, at 1.30pm on Thursday 18 May and at 2.30pm on Saturday 20 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com