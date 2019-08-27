Birmingham Repertory Theatre By Arrangement With Lee DeanÂ Present THE LOVELY BONES

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There's one big difference though - Susie is dead.

Now she can only observe while her family manage their grief in their different ways. Her father, Jack is obsessed with identifying the killer. Her mother, Abigail is desperate to create a different life for herself. And her sister, Lindsey is discovering the opposite sex with experiences that Susie will never know. Susie is desperate to help them and there might be a way of reaching them...

Alice Sebold's world-famous novel The Lovely Bones is a unique coming-of-age tale that captured the hearts of readers throughout the world since its publication in 2002.

The supernatural drama tells of 14-year-old Susie, who is murdered and then watches over her family from the in-between, torn between seeking vengeance on her killer and allowing her family to heal.

The book was turned into a film by Peter Jackson in 2009, grossing $44million and receiving numerous accolades including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

This acclaimed adaptation by Bryony Lavery won rave reviews in 2018 and has been revived for a new tour, opening on September 6.

It is an unforgettable play about life after loss. With a cast of thirteen versatile and talented actors, visually stunning staging and a spellbinding soundtrack, this wonderfully creative production is an exciting, emotional and uplifting theatrical tour de force.

Exeter Northcott Theatre

www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Box Office: 01392 726363





