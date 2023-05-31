Birmingham Hippodrome Will Reopen for Pre-Show Dining

The former Circle Restaurant, situated on Level 3 of the Hippodrome closed back in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 2 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 3 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced it will be reopening for pre-show dining. The Circle Lounge (formerly Circle Restaurant) will open this summer, following a major refurbishment.

The former Circle Restaurant, situated on Level 3 of the Hippodrome closed back in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. Alongside its full refurbishment, visitors can expect a brand-new dining concept.

The Hippodrome will be working with West Midlands renowned Chef, Angelina Adamo who will also base her highly successful catering company, Tutto Apposto at the venue. Angelina has eight years' experience as a professional chef, including working at Simpsons in Edgbaston under Chefs Andreas Antona and Luke Tipping. 

Angelina said: “Expect sharing platters and delicious small plates, all influenced from a Mediterranean background and my family's food, in a brand new, relaxed setting.”

Chilina Madon, Executive Director of Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We cannot wait for our visitors to once again enjoy the full Hippodrome experience all under one roof. Since we reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, we have had so many requests for us to bring back some form of dining in the Circle and we are delighted to now be working on this new concept with Angelina, an exceptional chef with delicious menu ideas that we know audiences will love.”

The Hippodrome has been working with Birmingham based designers 2G Design and Build on the new concept. 2G is a design and build company specialising in the hospitality and culture sector. Their innovative and creative approach to design and fit out has meant they have produced some of the most renowned hospitality and culture venues in the Midlands including Carters, Tropea, The Midlands Art Centre, Chakana and 670 Grams.

Nick Jones, MD at 2G said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Hippodrome, enhancing their already superb offering. We know that the Hippodrome will continue to be one of the most iconic venues in the Midlands for years to come and we are proud to be part of that.”

The Circle Lounge will reopen this summer, with opening dates to be revealed in the coming weeks.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp Photo
The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp

As the Wise Children company, led by Artistic Director Emma Rice, settle into their new space The Lucky Chance, they today announce applications are now open for the return of their annual Summer Camp – a weeklong open call course for performers aged 18+.

Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July Photo
Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July

Birmingham dance and culinary talents will unite for a fundraising event on Tuesday 11th July 2023 as Elmhurst Ballet School presents its Centenary Summer Ball, and Birmingham-born Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell curates the evening's menu. 

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Photo
Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Overture

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency today announce the launch of their brand-new musical theatre development scheme, Overture.

SWIM Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
SWIM Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.


More Hot Stories For You

The Revel Puck Circus Wow Their Way To Walthamstow! L Leyton Jubilee Park L, 13th - 29th July 2023The Revel Puck Circus Wow Their Way To Walthamstow! L Leyton Jubilee Park L, 13th - 29th July 2023
The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer CampThe School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp
Certain Blacks Return to the Royal Docks With the Ensemble FestivalCertain Blacks Return to the Royal Docks With the Ensemble Festival
London Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANALondon Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANA

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You