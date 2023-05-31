Birmingham Hippodrome Will Reopen for Pre-Show Dining

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced it will be reopening for pre-show dining. The Circle Lounge (formerly Circle Restaurant) will open this summer, following a major refurbishment.

The former Circle Restaurant, situated on Level 3 of the Hippodrome closed back in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. Alongside its full refurbishment, visitors can expect a brand-new dining concept.

The Hippodrome will be working with West Midlands renowned Chef, Angelina Adamo who will also base her highly successful catering company, Tutto Apposto at the venue. Angelina has eight years' experience as a professional chef, including working at Simpsons in Edgbaston under Chefs Andreas Antona and Luke Tipping.

Angelina said: “Expect sharing platters and delicious small plates, all influenced from a Mediterranean background and my family's food, in a brand new, relaxed setting.”

Chilina Madon, Executive Director of Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We cannot wait for our visitors to once again enjoy the full Hippodrome experience all under one roof. Since we reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, we have had so many requests for us to bring back some form of dining in the Circle and we are delighted to now be working on this new concept with Angelina, an exceptional chef with delicious menu ideas that we know audiences will love.”

The Hippodrome has been working with Birmingham based designers 2G Design and Build on the new concept. 2G is a design and build company specialising in the hospitality and culture sector. Their innovative and creative approach to design and fit out has meant they have produced some of the most renowned hospitality and culture venues in the Midlands including Carters, Tropea, The Midlands Art Centre, Chakana and 670 Grams.

Nick Jones, MD at 2G said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Hippodrome, enhancing their already superb offering. We know that the Hippodrome will continue to be one of the most iconic venues in the Midlands for years to come and we are proud to be part of that.”

The Circle Lounge will reopen this summer, with opening dates to be revealed in the coming weeks.