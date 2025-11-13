Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development Department has announced Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work, a week-long festival taking place from Monday 11 to Saturday 16 May 2026.

Origins Festival will showcase new work from eight Birmingham-based artists who have been part of Origins, the Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development residency programme. The festival celebrates the culmination of the cohorts' 18-month programme, which offered artists the time and space to develop their practice, explore new ideas, and connect with a community of peers.

Across six days, audiences can expect innovative double-bills, hands-on workshops and lively discussions, showcasing the richness and originality of Birmingham's creative scene.

Sophia Griffin, Head of New Work & Artist Development at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “We are delighted to present Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work. This festival represents the culmination of 18 months of dedicated artistic exploration and collaboration, and we can't wait to share the work with audiences next year.”

“At Birmingham Hippodrome, we believe deeply in the talent and potential of local artists. We're committed to supporting creatives to develop work here in Birmingham, and in the West Midlands, and to involving audiences in the process; Origins Festival is a celebration of that shared journey.”

Today's announcement marks the second anniversary of the Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development Department, which was established to support local artists and the curation of new work.

Further programme details including participating artists, will be announced in 2026.

Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome.

Find out more about the Origins Festival here.