Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights

Legend-dairy queen of the Black Country and Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime star Doreen Tipton lit up the city sky when she turned on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday evening (17 November), followed by a spectacular firework display.

Doreen, who is playing the role of Doreen the Cow in Jack and the Beanstalk took some time to meet some local panto fans and dance to local band The Black Jeans who provided music on the evening.

Doreen is back for her seventh year at the Hippodrome and joins Birmingham's own Alison Hammond as Spirit of the Beans, Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack playing Jake Trot who is back for a 10th year; and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack as Mrs Blunderbore. Panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan will play Dame Trot, Brummie local Alexanda O'Reilly is in the title role and West-End performer Billie-Kay as Princess Jill.

Featuring stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium, and bundle-loads of laughter, Jack and the Beanstalk is the panto Birmingham's bean waiting for! Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack and his family as they fight to outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 16 December 2023  until Sunday 28 January 2024.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

 *0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.



