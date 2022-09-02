Birmingham Hippodrome Announces Upcoming Productions For 2023; SIX, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More!

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions for 2023 including a stellar line up of West End and Broadway smash-hit musicals.

The six wives of Henry VIII will take to the mic to tell their tales when the international smash hit musical SIX! (28 Feb - 4 Mar 2023) makes its royal return to the Hippodrome stage next February following its previous sell-out success in 2021. All singing, all-dancing, family show The SpongeBob Musical (Tue 11 - Sat 15 Apr 2023) will visit Birmingham Hippodrome as part of its premiere UK tour and make a splash with audiences young and old.

October 2023 sees the arrival of smash-hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Tue 10 - 14 Oct 2023) following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, a sold-out UK & Ireland Tour and an Amazon Studios award-winning film. Telling the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical (Tue 17 Oct - Sun 5 Nov 2023), will visit Birmingham Hippodrome on its first ever UK & Ireland Tour in October 2023 taking audiences to a world of pure imagination.

Previously announced highlights include The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed My Fair Lady following a run at the London Coliseum (Wed 8 Mar - Sat 26 Mar 2023), the return of Titanic The Musical (Tue 18 - Sat 22 Apr 2023) as part of the hit production's 10th anniversary tour and feel good celebration of soul The Commitments (Mon 24 - Sat 29 Apr 2023).

Birmingham Hippodrome's festive season is jam packed with fun for all the family. Birmingham Royal Ballet return with Sir Peter Wright's world-famous production of The Nutcracker (Sat 19 Nov - Sat 10 Dec) following a million-pound refurbishment.

The UK's biggest regional panto is back this December, with Marti Pellow returning to Birmingham as The Rat Man in the ultimate pantomime adventure, Dick Whittington (Sat 17 Dec - Sun 29 Jan 2023). Marti joins Birmingham panto legend Matt Slack, TV celebrity Dr Ranj and actress, singer and television personality Suzanne Shaw alongside Hippodrome favourites Doreen Tipton and Andrew Ryan in this star-studded, action-packed adventure full of laughter, music and dance.

In the Patrick Studio Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas (Tues 13 - Sat 31 Dec) will be brought to life on stage for the first time in an enchanting lift-the-flap experience, packed full of toe-tapping songs, puppetry, and all the friends from Acorn Wood - the perfect family show for younger children.

The Patrick Studio will also see a programme of works telling vital stories. In October, Blackstory Partnership will present the UK Premiere of SHE'S ROYAL (Tue 18 & Weds 19 Oct). This brand-new production will reveal the untold relationship between Her Majesty Queen Victoria I and two extraordinary women of colour, Sarah Forbes Bonetta and Sophia Duleep Singh.

Looking ahead to March 2023, How Not to Drown (Tue 7 Mar & Wed 8 March 2023) will tell the story of Dritan who after the end of the Kosovan War, is sent on the notoriously perilous journey across the Adriatic with a gang of people smugglers to a new life in Europe. This will be performed by an ensemble cast starring Dritan Kastrati himself.

Other Patrick Studio highlights this season include Fatherhood by Altered Skin (Thu 27 & Fri 28 Oct) a physical theatre piece looking at the complexities of fatherhood and Schechter II (Thu 24 & Fri 25 Nov), a rhythmic, fiercely energetic and exhilarating performance from celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, as well as the return of popular events Jumprov (Sat 8 Oct), Hit The Ode (Fri 4 Nov) and Catwalk Extravaganza (12 Nov).

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We've had an exciting summer in Birmingham, and we're hoping to bring that same spirit of joy and celebration into the autumn season. With a selection of smash-hit and critically acclaimed shows taking to the Hippodrome stage over the next year, there is something for everyone. I'm particularly looking forward to my first festive season at the Hippodrome, with Birmingham Royal Ballet's stellar production of The Nutcracker and this year's spectacular panto, Dick Whittington."

Tickets are on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Friday 2 September and on general sale on Tuesday 6 September at 11am.

Tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Monday 12 September and on general sale on Thursday 15 September.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to our accessible performances page: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194578®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birminghamhippodrome.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/plan-your-visit/access/assistedperformances/.