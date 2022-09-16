Betti & Bruce to Make UK Debut With BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN THE UK!

Fresh off the heels of touring the US and Ireland, the Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce, are making their United Kingdom debut from 23 September through 19 October in their musical comedy cabaret: Betti & Bruce: Trapped in the UK!

Paying comedic homage to Nightclub Acts of old, the duo is bringing their signature blend of high brow singing and low brow comedy to Birmingham, Guildford, Banbury, and London.

Originally from New York City, Betti and Bruce have played every Music Hall, Mega Church and Steak Joint you can think of. And no matter where they go, they love entertaining audiences with hilarious & risqué showbiz tales featuring the music of old pals like Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and many more.

Sure to make you smile with glee, spritz your pants in wonder and probably ask for more, don't miss these two never heard of, but hard to forget singers as they debut their outrageous evening of Song, Dance, Schtick, Oversharing & Over-belting for UK audiences.

23, 24 September in Birmingham at The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre

2 October in Guildford at The Electric Theatre

13 October in Banbury at The Mill Arts Centre

19 October in London at The Glory

For More Info and Tickets Visit: BettiandBruce.com