BenDeLaCreme to Bring READY TO BE COMMITTED to Leicester Square Theatre

Global drag icon and RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme, will tour the UK with her critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, "BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED", June 2 -18, 2022.



This one-queen extravaganza - her biggest solo tour yet as star, writer and producer - is a hilarious and heartfelt spectacular that blends burlesque, comedy, and original music with her signature Terminally Delightful charm.



After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can "please, settle down," BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others. It's a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage, and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.



BenDeLaCreme says, "After two long years of postponements I'm OVER-FREAKING-JOYED to be bringing my new solo show back on the road! And I gotta tell you all: this one's a doozy! 'Ready to Be Committed' is the story of one queen who searches for love and finds a whole lot she never bargained for - bitchy brides, pervy Grindr guys, corpse-eating cats, song, dance, and more puppets than you ever thought you'd see at a wedding. I can't wait to share DeLa's special day with all of you! Save the date!"



"BenDeLaCreme is...READY TO BE COMMITTED" opens at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket, 2 June, then plays Newcastle Northern Stage (4 June), Birmingham Crescent Theatre (5 June) London Leicester Square Theatre (7 - 12 June), Manchester Home (14 & 16 June), and Brighton Old Market (17 & 18 June).



BenDeLaCreme's 2021 UK Christmas show, "The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!" with co-star Jinkx Monsoon, marked the queen's highest grossing tour under BenDeLaCreme Presents, further showcasing DeLa's growing impact within the drag and theatre industry as a producing powerhouse. She also became the first drag queen to produce a feature film (under pandemic restrictions) with "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" (2020), landing BenDeLaCreme Presents an exclusive licensing deal with

streaming giant, Hulu. The film won "Lockdown LOL" at the 2021 Queerties.



About BenDeLaCreme



Sweet as pie and sharp as Cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is a global drag performer, director, writer, and producing powerhouse. Known for combining her background in performing and visual arts with a love of spectacle, glamour, and Saturday morning cartoons, BenDeLaCreme "soars past entertainment and into the realm of theatrical art" (Billboard) as "a bow-adorned conglomerate of mid-century MGM and musical theater" (Bedford & Bowery). DeLa has dazzled crowds throughout the Americas, Europe, and Australia, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows Off-Broadway, as well as written, directed, and produced myriad narrative works and variety spectaculars that have played to

sold-out audiences for over a decade. BenDeLaCreme has appeared on two seasons of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race, her first go-round securing her a spot among the show's "15 Fan

Favourites of All Time." After being crowned "Miss Congeniality" on Season 6, she returned to compete on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on VH1 where she garnered more challenge wins than any other competitor in the show's history, among other series records.

Tour Dates



