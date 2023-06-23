Belgrade Theatre Coventry Recruits For New Producing Team To Drive Co-Creation Strategy

Roles include Head of Producing and Co-Creation, Associate Director, Community Producer, Producer, Digital Producer, Assistant Producer and Producers’ Administrator.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 4 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre

Belgrade Theatre Coventry Recruits For New Producing Team To Drive Co-Creation Strategy

Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, are delighted to reveal a significant recruitment drive for a newly structured producing team, which will help to deliver their new creative vision for the people of Coventry and region; focussing on the next steps to the Belgrade’s long-standing commitment to the process of co-creation, both in the work produced, and in the ethos in the organisation as a whole. 

The roles sought are Head of Producing and Co-Creation, Associate Director, Community Producer, Producer, Digital Producer, Assistant Producer and Producers’ Administrator. They will form a 10-person team alongside the restructured Education and Young People Producer, Programme Coordinator and Drama Worker roles.

These roles will work collaboratively and collectively with each other, the Creative Director and CEO to deliver a creative programme together with, for and by the Belgrade’s communities.

In November 2022, it was announced that the Belgrade retained its status as a National Portfolio Organisation, and was awarded a 30% increase in its core annual funding from Arts Council England to £1,229,552 for the period 2023 – 26. This has enabled investment in their new model for co-created in-house work and partly in this staffing structure.

In January 2022, Laura Elliot took over as Chief Executive, responsible for driving strategic planning with SMT, mainstage programming, stakeholder management and advocacy, and overseeing the finance and operations of the organisation. Corey Campbell – whose long association with the theatre included a stint as one of the three Co-Artistic Directors of the Belgrade for Coventry’s year as City of Culture 2021 – was appointed to the new post of Creative Director, focusing on the Theatre’s creative output across its produced shows, B2 and community areas.

For the past 18 months they have been implementing ambitious plans to build on the theatre’s rich history of pioneering theatre, participation, and talent development and realise a lasting place of sanctuary for creatives and communities.

Corey Campbell explains, “These new opportunities that we are opening up represent a shift for the Belgrade – we are now producing and co-creating more in-house work than before, and taking this work to stages around the country. We already have a rich heritage of co-creation in the building – in many ways, standing on the shoulders of giants -  and so we aren’t trying to do more of the same, but rather evolving and taking it to the next logical step. We’re privileged to have had Arts Council investment for our new ethos and artistic vision for the theatre, and now we need a wider team of producers to achieve that– using some of the learning from City of Culture.

The other thing about this new team is that our talent development programme is also changing, because we’re producing more home grown stories from the ground up. Who is this talent we’re developing? It ranges from first time theatre goers and audiences to established and emerging creatives who already know they want to be in the game. So we want to build on existing craft, and look at future forms. We wholeheartedly believe that the producing structure and the roles that we’re recruiting for are going to be a key part of that new talent development programme, which feeds in to the way in which we’re creating our overarching co-creation model.

Rather than co-creation being something that happens on the stage or in rehearsals, actually an organisation that co-creates and works inter-departmentally in order to receive from the community and give back to the community. Fully understanding that it’s a two way co-dependent relationship.”

Laura and Corey’s stated artistic vision for the Belgrade is underpinned by three main, interlinking areas of work:

  • As a THEATRE OF DIVERSE STORIES: We will produce, present and co-create performance that celebrates our city and region’s people and stories; and share them with the World; building a reputation for diverse, inspirational theatre.
  • As a THEATRE OF LEARNING: We will invest in our region’s talent, using our facilities and staff to provide training and opportunity for the next generation of creatives and leaders.
  • As a THEATRE OF TRANSFORMATION: In partnership with schools, health providers and charities, we will provide creative opportunities to enrich peoples wellbeing, belonging and education.

Laura and Corey’s vision and work is rooted holistically in a people first approach. As Laura explains, “We are using these next 3 years to set the foundations of a ‘people-first’ organisation. In prioritising co-creation, collaboration and social change; we aim to be a leading example of an inclusive learning theatre that sits at the heart of its community.”

For more information, job packs and to apply, candidates should visit https://www.belgrade.co.uk/about/opportunities/

 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Summer Starts With A Free Family Festival In Leicesters City Centre Photo
Summer Starts With A Free Family Festival In Leicester's City Centre

Journeys Festival International returns to the city centre for a jam-packed weekend on 22 and 23 July.

2
Chester Disability Pride Parade Returns Even Bigger, Brighter And Bolder For 2023  Photo
Chester Disability Pride Parade Returns Even Bigger, Brighter And Bolder For 2023 

The third Chester Disability Pride Parade takes to the city's streets next month in a brilliant burst of colour, sound and movement. 

3
Actor And Activist Lauren McCrostie to Present ADD2CART at Drayton Arms Theatre and Etcete Photo
Actor And Activist Lauren McCrostie to Present ADD2CART at Drayton Arms Theatre and Etcetera Theatre

Add2Cart is the debut show written, directed and performed by Lauren McCrostie coming to London theaters Summer 2023.

4
Newburys Corn Exchange Reveals Upcoming Season Set for This Autumn Photo
Newbury's Corn Exchange Reveals Upcoming Season Set for This Autumn

Audiences are set to be delighted by a brand-new season in Newbury this winter, as Corn Exchange announce their August-December programme. The popular Corn Exchange pantomime returns with Beauty and the Beast, alongside a whole host of theatre, comedy, music, dance and more, rounding off another fantastic year of entertainment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Harbour Lights Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON Kingston (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You