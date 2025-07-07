Beauty School Dropout to Embark on UK & EU Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next-gen rock band Beauty School Dropout have announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK & Europe this coming September. The run of six dates will be in support of their forthcoming new album, WHERE DID ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GO?, to be released 5th September 2025.

The band will kickstart the tour in London at Camden Assembly on 10th September, before continuing on to Paris, Eindhoven, Cologne and Berlin, before concluding the run at Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival. Tickets on-sale HERE. The tour will take place directly after another run with blink-182 in the US, in August and September, and ahead of dates with letlive.

BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT | LIVE IN THE UK & EUROPE – SEPTEMBER 2025

10th Sept – London, UK – Camden Assembly

12th Sept – Paris, France – Backstage

13th Sept – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Alstadt

15th Sept – Cologne, Germany – MTC

17th Sept – Berlin, Germany – Mikropol

19th Sept – Hamburg, Germany – Bahnof Pauli

Beauty School Dropout's debut and sophomore projects, We Made Plans and God Laughed, and READY TO EAT, have amassed over 60 million streams globally and over 5 million YouTube views. Collaborations include Mark Hoppus on ‘Almost Famous’, JXDN on ‘FREAK’, and songwriting and production credits from Andrew Goldstein, Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Inverness, Slush Puppy, Ryan Follese, Nash Overstreet, and Dan Book.

Beauty School Dropout embarked on a 36-date U.S. tour and supported blink-182’s arena tour, featuring the highly anticipated return of Tom DeLonge. This was followed by a UK & European tour as direct support Maggie Lindemann and Stand Atlantic, and a multi-festival summer run across the US and Europe, including the likes of Reading & Leeds and Download Festival (20th Anniversary spotlight appearance).

Photo credit: Natasha Austrich