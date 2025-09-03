Barry Manilow to Return to the UK in 2026 with Six Arena Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hard on the heels of his sold-out fifteen concerts at The London Palladium, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award-winning music icon Barry Manilow will return to the UK for his Last Last Concerts in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London. Tickets are on general sale Friday 5th September at 10am at the venue box office, Ticketmaster.co.uk and TicketLine.co.uk

In addition to his career as a recording artist, Manilow and his work have been featured on Broadway in several shows, including his one-man show Manilow on Broadway, The Madwoman of Central Park West, and the musical Harmony, for which he composed the score. He won a Special Tony Award in 1977 for Barry Manilow on Broadway.

Barry Manilow 2026 UK CONCERT DATES

9 June 2026 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

11 June 2026 – Leeds – First Direct Bank Arena

13 June 2026 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

14 June 2026 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena Cardiff

16 June 2026 – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE

17 June 2026 – London – The O2 Arena

About Barry Manilow

With over 85 million albums sold worldwide, Barry Manilow has earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1 hits and 27 Top 10s. He is the recipient of Grammy®, Emmy®, and Tony® Awards, and was named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and Radio & Records.