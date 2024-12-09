Barn Theatre, Cirencester Will Host CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barn Theatre will host a special charity event on Saturday 18 January 2025: a one-of-a-kind live celebrity edition of The Weakest Link, hosted by the legendary Anne Robinson.

This exclusive event will bring together a dazzling line-up of A-list celebrities, who will face Anne's razor-sharp wit and legendary quips in a thrilling battle of general knowledge—all in support of the Hatherop Big Build campaign. Celebrity line up to be announced soon.

The Hatherop Big Build is a transformative fundraising effort to secure the future of Hatherop Primary School, a cherished rural school in the heart of the Cotswolds. The campaign aims to raise £1.5 million to combat overcrowding, replace a deteriorating prefab classroom, and create vital new spaces for the school's pupils.

Legendary journalist and TV presenter Anne Robinson said: “Overcrowded classrooms. A prefab on its last legs. This isn't just about questions and answers—it's about building a brighter future for Hatherop Primary School. And trust me, the celebrities I'll be putting in the spotlight will have to earn their keep!”

Hatherop Primary Headteacher Taryn Hancock said “It's a sad fact, but just like too many other schools in the UK, Hatherop Primary's buildings are no longer fit for purpose. With little funding available it has fallen on our school and local community to raise the money needed. The support we have received so far has been astonishing, but we have a long way to go! This event, being so generously hosted by The Barn theatre and TV legend Anne Robinson, has all the hallmarks of being a fantastic occasion with the opportunity to put a significant dent in our funding shortfall, and take us one step closer to making our buildings as special as the children inside.”

Barn Theatre CEO & Artistic Director Iwan Lewis said “Theatre is not just about entertainment—it's about supporting our community. We're honoured to host this incredible charity event for the Hatherop Big Build campaign and to work with Anne, the team behind the Big Build and Lynn Sutcliffe, the original producer of The Weakest Link. Bringing Anne Robinson and the live version of this iconic show to our stage is a privilege, and we're thrilled to use our platform to make a real difference. Don't miss this unique chance to see Anne Robinson at her sharpest, A-list stars at their most vulnerable, and a community coming together for an incredible cause!”

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Hatherop Big Build, helping to secure vital funds to improve the school's facilities.

To learn more about Hatherop Big Build campaign, visit: www.hatheropbigbuild.com

