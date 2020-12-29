Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRAVE Premieres New Years Eve

The work is inspired by solo walks in her community park taken during the year, and sparked by how strong neighbours tackled their challenges.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Brand new writing,is livestreamed from Oxford, city of the Vaccine this week and takes on 6 powerful female characters who are nothing but BRAVE.

Actors fresh from appearing in hit 'must-see' show GASP at Manchester Fringe include Julie Broadbent, Judy Leonard, Kirsty Higgins, Laura England, Mabel Thomas and Lisa Gabor.

The bravery each character uses to overcome their situation includes beating shopaholicism, sloth, vanity and sheer misfortune.

Written by award-winning writer, Lita Doolan, her monologues and poetry premiere in this limited-run show and she says,

'So many of our quirks have been laid bare in recent months, it feels good to write characters who let it all go and show just what's underneath.'

Doolan's video work has been curated by Moving Pictures, Burning Man and Glasgow Literary Festival. Her Theatre work has been staged by Lyric, Sherman, Hampstead, Royal Court, Sell a door, Theatre503 and Oxford Playhouse. She has won awards from Creation Theatre, Oxford Theatre Company and Oxford Playhouse.

BRAVE is set to transfer to Festivals in 2021 so catch this rare live showing this New Years Eve! - http://bit.ly/NYE-PARTY



