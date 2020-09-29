BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury

The production will perform a strictly limited run from Friday 11 December 2020.

A new 'Covid-Secure' production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury for a strictly limited run from Friday 11 December 2020.

Boasting dazzling sets and costumes, side splitting comedy and catchy songs, the production will be written by Paul Tate and directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner and sound design by Phil Wilson.

The production will feature pantomime legend Paul Tate (Joseph) as Dame Mona Lot, SINEAD KENNY (Disney's Aladdin) as Belle, JONATHAN CARLTON (Kinky Boots) as Prince Louis, Joe Kelly (Saturday Night Fever) as Pierre A'Tights, Sophie Camble (White Christmas) as Marie-Ann Toilette and Louise Young (Mamma Mia) as Cherie Trifle. Completing the cast are MEGAN DABBS and KATIE LARBEY.

You can book with confidence with the Malthouse Theatre with socially distanced seating, one way systems, and regular cleaning ensuring audience members safety is paramount. Refunds will be given is performances are unable to take place.

Performances will have no intermission and last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Tickets are sold in blocks of between 2 and 6 seats and prices start from £33.50 for 2 people. Tickets will go on sale Thursday 1 October from the Malthouse box office on 01227 287234 or online at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You