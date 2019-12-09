BBC Studios And Immersive Everywhere Announce DOCTOR WHO Immersive Adventure

BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere today announced Doctor Who Time Fracture: An Immersive Adventure. The show will be based on global hit series Doctor Who and will give fans a chance to experience the Doctor's adventures like never before.

From the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK's longest running immersive show, Doctor Who Time Fracture will premiere in late 2020 at a London location to be announced.

This ground-breaking immersive adventure puts you at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time. Featuring amazingly realised worlds - the universe as we know it is at stake. Audiences will discover a great challenge lies ahead and that it's time to be a hero, step up, and save the planet!

Audiences can purchase Gallifreyan Coin tokens prior to general on-sale. Each token purchased equates to one ticket and will provide priority access to book for the date and time of your preferred performance when announced in February 2020. You will receive a code for each token purchased which can then be redeemed for your ticket(s), as well as an exclusive pin badge given to you at the venue on the date of your chosen performance.

Tokens are available at: https://www.immersivedoctorwho.com/





