BBC Radio 4's YOU'RE DEAD TO ME Podcast Announces Spring Tour

Hit BBC Radio 4 comedy podcast You’re Dead to Me is heading out on tour this spring! Hosted by You’re Dead to Me presenter Greg Jenner and presented by Phil Mcintyre Live in association with BBC Studios, the hit BBC Radio 4 podcast will be coming to the stage for a special live run.

Each performance follows the show’s much-loved format, pairing an expert historian with a comedy guest to uncover the past through rigorous scholarship and laugh-out-loud humour.

Greg Jenner said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take our podcast on the road! I cannot wait to step onto the stage to say thank you to all those lovely, loyal listeners who’ve been with us over these seven years — it’s going to be a blast!”

Blending expert knowledge with comedic flair, You’re Dead to Me has become a standout in the podcast world. Now curious minds can experience this smart, funny night out in person. The tour kicks off on 24 March at London’s Adelphi Theatre and will also visit Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Tour Dates

24 March - London, Adelphi Theatre

9 April - Cardiff, New Theatre

12 April - Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

13 April - Manchester, Opera House