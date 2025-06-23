BARNUM Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Kenwright Ltd will present a major UK tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical that celebrates the life of the world’s greatest showman, P. T. Barnum.

Barnum comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 21 April until Saturday 25 April 2026. Tickets go on sale for Hippodrome Friends on Monday 23 June at 11am and on general sale on Tuesday 24 June at 11am.

West End favourite and TV star Lee Mead will take centre stage as the legendary P. T. Barnum. Known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do and acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde, Mead brings charisma, vocal brilliance and emotional depth to the title role.

Barnum first took the UK by storm when it played the London Palladium, with Michael Crawford making theatrical history with a death-defying nightly tightrope walk across the stage. And now, Lee Mead steps into Barnum’s shoes and on to the tightrope!

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson at Bill Kenwright Ltd said: “I was captivated when I saw Barnum at the Watermill Theatre last year and knew immediately that this was a show I wanted to bring to audiences across the country. Our spectacular new staging will feature an extraordinary ensemble cast of over 20 actor musicians playing 150 instruments, acrobats and amazing international circus acts led by the wonderful Lee Mead playing the title role.”

With direction by Jonathan O’Boyle (Picture You Dead; The Last Five Years) and choreography by Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing).

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P. T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twists and turns as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart’s lyrics and Mark Bramble’s book. The show features a whole host of classic show tunes including Join the Circus, Colours of My Life, Come Follow the Band and Love Makes Such Fools of Us All.

The creative team includes Lee Newby (Set & Costume Designer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), George Dyer (Musical Supervisor, Arrangements & Orchestrations), Amy Panter (Circus Director), Matt Nicholson (Associate Choreographer) and Nick Lodge (Associate Sound Designer).

Barnum was originally produced on the Broadway stage by Judy Gordon, Cy Coleman, Maurice and Lois F. Rosenfield in association with Irwin Feld and Kenneth Feld.

