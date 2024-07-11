Asi Wind's INCREDIBLY HUMAN Will Make its UK Premiere in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for the UK premiere of Asi Wind’S new magic show INCREDIBLY HUMAN. Previewing at the Underbelly Boulevard in Soho from 3 September, the show will run for an initial 4 month season.

Making its UK debut in London’s West End this Autumn, Asi Wind’s latest show, INCREDIBLY HUMAN, is shrouded in mystery. Yet, those familiar with his performances know to expect jaw-dropping feats of magic and mind-reading, promising an utterly unique and captivating night out.

A longstanding collaborator of David Blaine, Wind was crowned the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts. His sensational magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. Moreover, his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become one of the most-watched performances in the show’s history, boasting over 16 million views on YouTube.

Wind’s recent off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, was a critically acclaimed, sold-out success. His follow-up, INCREDIBLY HUMAN, transcends the boundaries of magic, reminding us that we all possess a touch of magic within ourselves.

Tickets are limited as INCREDIBLY HUMAN plays for just 12 weeks in the intimate setting of Underbelly Boulevard.

About Asi Wind

The prestigious Academy of Magical Arts at Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle honoured Asi Wind with both its coveted Close-up Magician of the Year as well as the Magician of the Year award.

Wind’s sold-out off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, received rave reviews and extended its run six times, totaling 448 shows. It was featured in high-profile journals and newspapers worldwide. The show was highlighted as a New York Times Critics Pick.

Wind's appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has over 15 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show’s ten successful seasons.

Wind is currently working on a streaming special and his next theatrical venture, which remains a secret for now.







