Asa Murphy's NEW GENERATIONS Comes to Liverpool This Month

Liverpool based writer and musician Asa Murphy has penned a brand-new musical play which is set to premiere in the city next week. New Generations is a production that covers the importance of love and support within family life.

The play will perform at Liverpool’s Hope Street Theatre on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 September, for 3 performances only.

The play follows the journey a mother and daughter share when the news of a new baby is announced. They both have exciting expectations about how the new arrival will affect everyone's lives, but expectations don't always match and see eye-to-eye. Both mother and daughter learn valuable lessons about compromise and forgiveness but most of all the importance of family and love.

New Generations stars Pauline Donovan, Clare Cambell and Nathan Murphy and features beautiful songs throughout performed live by the cast and with Asa Murphy on acoustic guitar.

The play started life as a pilot production, being selected to perform at Little LTF (Liverpool Theatre Festival Of New Work) in 2022, the original title being Grandmother. The production has now been extended into a two-act production with new songs added and is now ready for its Liverpool premiere. The play also had a test run in London last month to great success.

Liverpool-born Asa has been a successful entertainer for 20 years. He has performed all over the world singing Big Band swing music and his own self-penned songs, fulfilling many of his dreams as a performer along the way including selling out London's Ronnie Scott’s, topping the bill at the famous Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world.

Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years. In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows, Buddy Holly Lives, Mack The Knife and Irish Annie’s along with two children’s shows.

The writer and performer Asa Murphy said: “New Generations is a play really close to my heart as it’s based on real life family experiences and what I have observed over the years, it’s also about the importance of support within the family structure. It’s a journey of music, laughter, and tears, but with a really important message about loving those close to you.

“We have a fantastic cast who bring a warmth to the show and really identify with the characters, they received a fantastic reception when we tried the show out in London recently and I know Liverpool audiences are going to love it too.”

New Generations is co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Judy & Liza, Jerry Springer the Opera, Swan Song, Something About Simon, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (Irish Annie’s, The Bobby Darin Story and The Monkey With No Bum).

Producer Bill Elms said: “It’s wonderful to see the development of this new work by Asa Murphy and a very different style for him, especially as it’s a play that started off as part of Little LTF new works festival, where it was very well received.

“It’s developed into a really touching production about the importance of family life and accompanied by some lovely musical numbers, I believe Asa will have another hit on his hands.”