Artistic Directors Of The Future Working With ENO, The National Theatre And Many More

Artistic Directors of the Future will be presenting outstanding events this Autumn, with collaborations with the arts industries finest. English National Opera and the National Theatre will be working with ADF to present two brand new Routes In events. These online, informative talks and Q & A sessions will provide insight into professional development opportunities and initiatives that both organisations have to offer to new and established arts professionals and creatives.

The English National Opera event takes place on Tuesday 21 September, 12pm with Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon and Associate Artistic Director, Bob Holland. The National Theatre event will be on Tuesday 2 November, 2pm with Deputy Artistic Director, Clint Dyer and Head of Play Development, Nina Steiger. This is an exciting opportunity for ADF members to get invaluable advice and guidance about their productions or projects. Attendees will be required to submit their questions in advance and will also be able to submit follow up questions live, using the online chat. So if you are a member of ADF book now and if not, you are encouraged to sign up.

ADF are hosting their award winning Board Shadowing Programme, a unique initiative open to theatres and arts practitioners across the UK. This ground-breaking programme offers the chance for arts organisations to meet potential Black, Asian or ethnically diverse board members. It is also an opportunity for companies to assess how they engage and retain relationships with diverse people, ADF makes building these relationships easier.

Organisations are invited to sign up this September on AD's website for the Board Shadowing Programme taking place from October 2021 - November 2022. Applications from Individuals for the Board Shadowing Programme taking place from January 2022 - November 2022 will be open from 28th September 2021.

On Monday 27 September at 3pm, ADF will host another innovative event called Meet the Programmers. This speed networking day is online and especially designed to connect Black, Asian or ethnically diverse creatives with the decision-makers from renowned arts organisations. Those taking part include - Royal Court, Complicité, Emergency Exit Arts, Soho Theatre Sheffield Theatre, Strike a Light and Without Walls. These companies will also get an opportunity to expand their networks and engage with ADF members. This will prove to be a mutually beneficial networking and knowledge sharing event.

ADF:is a charitable organisation dedicated to increasing the number of culturally diverse artistic directors of theatres and arts organisations. Since its inception in 2014, ADF has built a growing membership of culturally diverse practitioners and has forged strong relationships with venues, arts organisations and theatre companies across the UK. ADF works with a wide range of Black, Asian and ethnically diverse artists and administrators to inspire, prepare, support and empower artistic leaders at the start of their career or mid-career and looking for an upward change. By working in collaboration with the theatre industry, academia and leading venues and arts organisations nationally, ADF delivers bespoke development programmes, generates access to positions of authority, and cultivates artistic leadership opportunities. In 2020 Artistic Directors of the Future was awarded The Stage Innovation Award for its trailblazing Board Shadowing Programme. Artistic Directors of the Future (ADF) was one of the first organisations in the UK that tried to address the lack of diversity in theatre at senior level. Since its inception, ADF has developed other impactful initiatives such as Up Next, working in partnership with ACE's Sustained Theatre initiative. Up Next catapulted six ADF members into positions of artistic leadership at the Bush and BAC, to create space for programmes that brought in new audiences and diverse voices. This resulted in Tarek Iskander becoming the Artistic Director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre. ENDS

For further information about the latest news and events at Artistic Directors of the Future log on to www.adofthefuture.com https://adofthefuture.com/routes-in/ https://adofthefuture.com/up-next-executive-directors/ https://adofthefuture.com/meet-the-programmers/.