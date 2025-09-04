Anna Acton Joins Gary Webster, Freddie Webster, Emily Lane and More in BLESSINGS at Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Television favourite Anna Acton will join the cast of the world premiere of Blessings, a darkly funny and moving new family drama by acclaimed playwright Sarah Shelton starring Gary Webster at Riverside Studios from 30 September to 26 October 2025.

Anna Acton is best-known for her regular roles in shows including EastEnders, The Bill, Casualty and Doctors. She previously appeared alongside Gary Webster in Family Affairs, a series that Sarah Shelton worked on as a script editor too. Anna’s television credits include Rivals, Brassic, and the critically-acclaimed Roadkill. Most recently, she wrapped on McKenzie, a detective drama series due to be released in 2026. An accomplished stage performer, Anna most recently performed in the revival of The Permanent Way (Vaults Theatre) and also starred in The Crucible (Simmonds Theatre), Noises Off (Liverpool Playhouse) and in the The Gulf (Tristan Bates Theatre). Anna’s recent film credits include Gore Verbinski’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, Degenerates and Silver Birches.

Anna Acton, playing Dorie, joins the previously announced cast of Blessings which includes acclaimed screen and stage actor Gary Webster, best known for his leading roles in Minder, Family Affairs and numerous television shows over the past five decades, who plays the role of Frank. Blessings also stars West End leading lady Emily Lane (Anne Boleyn: The Musical, Disney’s Frozen The Musical, Hello, Dolly!) as Sally, Hannah Traylen (Boiling Point, Ridley Road, Call The Midwife) as Frances, Milly Roberts (Small Want, Butterflies) as Penny and rising talent Freddie Webster. Blessings marks Freddie’s professional stage debut after graduating from Mountview, appearing opposite his father Gary Webster.

Set in a small English town in the 1960s, Blessings is a darkly funny and emotionally charged new play which made its acclaimed debut as a shortened piece at last year’s Riverside Bitesize Festival. Bold, brilliant and blisteringly honest, this must-see new work explores faith, family dysfunction, control and the lies we tell to keep everything from falling apart.