Ania Magliano Adds Bloomsbury Theatre Date To Debut Tour of I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS

Following selling out her month-long Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in advance of starting and adding extra dates, plus subsequently receiving an Edinburgh Comedy Award 'Best show' nomination for her new hour, which was also declared one of the best reviewed Fringe shows this year by the British Comedy Guide, Ania Magliano adds a brand new London date at the Bloomsbury Theatre to her debut tour.

The comic and writer is set to perform I Can't Believe You've Done This, at London's Bloomsbury Theatre on 10th February after a 6 night run at Soho Theatre (downstairs) from Monday 16th - Saturday 21st October (last few tickets available), which kickstarts her 35 date debut tour across the country from 27th January.

Based on the dramatic and life changing story of the worst haircut she's ever had, this show will see Ania explore her own (and everyone else's) insecurities through her signature story-telling style, unique observations and quick wit. Ania invites the audience into her gossip loving world and together they analyse the major milestones of her life so far - from the haircut that ruined it, to the surgery that changed it forever. Whether they have their own threesome story or not, this show has a relatable moment for everyone.

Tickets to Ania's Bloomsbury Theatre date on sale now and Ania's debut tour, including Soho Theatre run, on sale now at Click Here

The London based comic has previously opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron and Catherine Cohen and her previous show saw her win the Best New Show award at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022. Ania has been heard on podcasts such as Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With, Pappy's Flatshare, Trusty Hogs, Cuddle Club and The Moon Under Water. She has also appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Comedy Guide to Life (Dave) and Dave's Get Off My Phone.

As a writer, Ania has many credits to her name, including The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2), Newsjack (BBC R4) and The Now Show (BBC R4). As well as this, Ania writes with comedian, journalist and viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and Amelia's Cooking Show, featuring guests such as Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Lewis Capaldi, Shania Twain and Louis Theroux. The relatable gen z stand-up has a growing social media following, including 25k followers on Twitter, and over 1 million views on YouTube with over 20k subscribers. She's recently branched out into TikTok, amassing over 1.8 million likes.