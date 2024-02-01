Andrew Doherty Brings GAY WITCH SEX CULT to the Soho Theatre in April

Performances run 19-20 April 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Following sell-out runs at VAULT Festival and Kings Head Theatre, where the show received a host of 5-star reviews and award nominations, Gay Witch Sex Cult is coming to the prestigious Soho Theatre for two nights this April. 

Gay Witch Sex Cult is a fast paced, dark and hilarious, sticky, spooky horror comedy about gender reveal parties, demons from hell and, of course, a sex cult of gay witches written and performed by Andrew Doherty. The show is a queer-led, narrative character comedy which, whilst deeply silly, also touches on ideas of insecurity and loneliness. Taking inspiration from folk-horror, Andrew hilariously pays tribute to classics such as The Wicker Man and newer additions like Midsommar.

As Kaelan Trough and his husband prepare to celebrate the gender reveal of their as yet unborn child, they invite you (their nearest and dearest) to an unforgettable party. But as prosecco is drunk, things take a sinister turn. Kaelan vigorously recounts the events that led him here, slowly realising that he is merely a pawn  in the machinations of a powerful, terrifying and sexy organisation and he will be lucky to escape with his  life. 

Andrew Doherty is a queer comedy writer from Manchester, and co-founder of sketch comedy duo Megan  from HR with his best friend Ambika Mod (BBC's ‘This is Going to Hurt', Netflix's ‘One Day', still sometimes  replies to his WhatsApps). Their first show, Children Of The Quorn was a resounding success at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it received multiple 5 star reviews before transferring to Pleasance Islington.  

Since his best friend became a famous star, Andrew has been working on his first solo show whilst also  performing at various comedy nights alongside Elf Lyons and Sami Abu Wardeh. He has also been filming a short comedy pilot for Sky and writing a series optioned with Drama Republic. In addition to this,  Andrew spends his days as an RE teacher where he prays that his students don't find out he has a show called  Gay Witch Sex Cult. 

 




