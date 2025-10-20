André Rieu's MERRY CHRISTMAS Concert Spectacular Coming to UK Cinemas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, renowed violentist André Rieu wil bring his new holiday spectactular to the big screen in over 500 cinemas across the UK. Audiences will be able to take part in the Merry Christmas concert for two days only, 6 and 7 December. Tickets are available here.

Filmed in Rieu's hometown of Maastricht, the concerts feature lavish seasonal settings, with glittering chandeliers, twinkling Christmas trees, falling snow, Venetian candelabras, and romantic lighting that turn the city’s concert hall into a breathtaking “Winter Palace.”

As Rieu says:“My orchestra and I travel around the world for the whole year to bring music and joy to our audiences and fans but we are always home for Christmas. To give Christmas concerts in my hometown Maastricht has always been a dream of mine and I am excited that they have now become a beloved tradition. When I see the happy faces of my audience and their excitement when they dance in the aisles, I am the happiest man in the world."

This year’s event is Rieu's biggest Christmas celebration ever, with close to 1,000 performers: 400 brass players, 300 dancers, 100 orchestra members, 94 ice skaters, five sopranos, three tenors, two special guests.

Performances include Emma Kok with a performance of Let It Go from Frozen, soprano Anna Reker with Carol of the Bells, and a programme that also includes other Christmas favourites such as Tochter Zion, Adeste Fidelis (O Come All Ye Faithful), Nearer My God to Thee, O Holy Night (Minuit Chrétien), Jingle Bells, All I Want for Christmas, White Christmas, Silent Night, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this feature-length cinema event will be shown in more than 500 cinemas across the UK, with select encore screenings to follow. Screenings include further content from Broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) who will guide audiences behind the scenes, taking them through the Christmas markets of Maastricht, and share an exclusive, heart-warming interview with André, available only to cinemagoers.