An Evening of Dance and Conversation With Sergei Polunin Comes to The London Palladium in October

Join world-renowned iconic ballet dancer, actor and artist Sergei Polunin at a one-night-only unique appearance: an unmissable evening of intimate conversation and UK premieres of new solos live on-stage at London's Palladium theatre, to celebrate the publication of his autobiography FREE: A LIFE IN IMAGES AND WORDS.

Sergei Polunin is widely acknowledged as one of the most prodigious, mesmerising and charismatic talents of his generation. Now he tells his extraordinary life story for the first time in person. This very special night will include Sergei's own inimitable insight into his life: his childhood in Ukraine as well as the beginning of his dance training in Kiev; his journey to the UK to study at the Royal Ballet School in his teens; and his dazzling rise to become one of the most talked-about and prodigiously talented dancers of his generation and youngest ever Royal Ballet principal. He will take us behind the scenes through a career that has also spanned fashion and film to share the emotional highs and lows of his journey towards artistic maturity and mastery; and reveal exclusive news about his forthcoming projects on both stage and screen.

And Sergei will be performing live on-stage the UK premieres of two brand-new virtuoso solos:

BOLERO: a dazzling new interpretation of Ravel's masterpiece.

Music: Ravel : Choreography: Ross Freddie Ray : Video design: Teun Van der Zalm

PARADISO: from the three-part "Dante Metanoia" dedicated to Dante's 700 anniversary and premiered at the Ravenna Festival in September.

Music: Kirill Richter : Choreography: Jiri Bubenicek : Set design: Otto Bubenicek

The event takes place Friday 15 October 2021 at 7.30 pm.

Box Office: +44 (0) 20 7087 7747

Online booking: lwtheatres.co.uk