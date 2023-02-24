'An Evening With Adam Frost' Tour Adds Further Dates

Due to overwhelming public demand Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his 'An Evening With Adam Frost' tour in 2023. The tour starts on Friday 17th March at Exeter's Corn Exchange and culminates on Saturday 22nd April at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. The award winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.

Best known for his successes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Adam will explore his love for the great outdoors. His interest started from a very young age whilst helping his grandparents with their allotment and he became fascinated with watching plants and vegetables grow, and the wildlife it attracted.

From working with Geoff Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens to going solo in 1996 for the rollercoaster ride of designing multiple award-winning show gardens there is nothing that he doesn't know about gardening! Adam remains passionate about inspiring adults and children alike to start their own horticultural journeys. This show is enlightening and engaging, promising to leave you eager to head home and get your gardening gloves on.

Tour Dates

March

Fri 17th EXETER - Corn Exchange

Sat 18th POOLE - Lighthouse

Wed 29th SWINDON - Wyvern Theatre

Thurs 30th KETTERING - The Lighthouse Theatre

April

Sun 2nd RICHMOND - Theatre

Tues 11th YORK - Theatre Royal

Fri 21st KING'S LYNN - Corn Exchange

Sat 22nd SHREWSBURY - Theatre Severn