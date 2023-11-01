Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wireless Audio Distribution

Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions, and Ampetronic, world-leading providers of audio induction loop systems, have partnered to create a single, market-leading source for innovative audio solutions. Together, they will provide the broadest range of solutions globally to help people hear clearly in challenging listening environments. Beginning January 1, 2024, Listen Technologies will be the exclusive representative for Ampetronic systems in North America, and Ampetronic will represent Listen Technologies solutions in the UK.

Both companies are strongly committed to investing in innovation, and through this partnership will collaborate to bring many new technology solutions to market.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are part of Allvida, a rapidly growing group of companies offering products and solutions for accessibility. Systematic Growth formed the group in 2020 to build a company of leading brands in accessibility.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are two established brands with more than 60 years of combined experience providing assistive listening systems. Ampetronic is the leader in audio induction loop technology and systems and an advocate for accessibility. Ampetronic's Hearing Loop delivers sound directly to a user's telecoil-equipped hearing aid or cochlear implant, creating a personalized listening experience without having to use a venue provided receiver. Listen Technologies has earned many industry awards for its infrared, radio frequency, portable, and audio over Wi-Fi based systems that support assistive listening, interpretation, and tours in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courtrooms, tours, and manufacturing plants.

Listen Technologies' and Ampetronic's partnership expands their respective portfolios of assistive listening solutions with complementary technologies and systems that support their shared objective to make clear audio accessible. Each will offer a complete suite of solutions to meet the unique needs of their customers.

"Listen Technologies and Ampetronic share a passion for providing better audio experiences for individuals and venues," said Maile Keone, president and CEO of Listen Technologies. "Today signifies a pivotal moment as this partnership grows our dedication to innovation and creating accessible experiences. Beginning January 1, 2024, we will be the exclusive Ampetronic distributor in North America. Additionally, we will use our combined expertise to continue to serve our customers, create exceptional products, and establish even higher benchmarks of excellence."

"We are excited to be part of the Allvida group, helping us create this close partnership with Listen Technologies. With Ampetronic representing Listen Technologies products in the UK, and Listen representing our products in North America, both companies can offer an unrivalled set of solutions for our markets," said Julian Pieters, CEO of Ampetronic. "Even more exciting is what the future will bring - between us, we will create a new roadmap for innovative products, delivering solutions to transform the way individuals benefit from accessible audio."

About Allvida

Allvida partners with skilled entrepreneurs to provide essential accessibility solutions globally. Allvida acquires leading niche companies to build a full-service partner in hearing, mobility, and vision solutions that are an essential part of enhancing the independence and quality of life for the end users. Distinguished by unique offerings, strong brands, entrepreneurial leadership, and sustainable competitive advantages, each individual company drives Allvida forward. Allvida was founded in 2020, by Systematic Growth, a Swedish firm devoted to building leading company groups. Systematic Growth's philosophy rests on one key foundation: great partnerships; only acquiring entrepreneur-led companies with strong market positions, unique capabilities, and sustainable competitive advantages. Visit allvida.com for more information.

About Ampetronic

Ampetronic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of assistive listening solutions, specialising in hearing loop systems. With over 30 years of experience, Ampetronic has been at the forefront of developing technologies that enhance communication accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments. Their solutions are widely used in diverse sectors, including education, hospitality, corporate, and public spaces. All Ampetronic solutions are developed to provide a genuine benefit to those who experience hearing loss. For more information check ampetronic.com.

About Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies enriches lives by providing assistive listening and communication solutions so everyone can hear clearly and share the same great experience. Listen's innovative products serve those with hearing loss and enable inclusive experiences for all guests. Listen solutions are used in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courts, tours, and manufacturing plants. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies delivers a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com.