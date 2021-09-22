American and UK Drag Royalty Trinty The Tuck, Divina De Campo, Jujubee star in the World Premiere of STRIKE A POSE!

Three of the fiercest drag stars from the US and UK are to star with a full supporting company of singers and dancers in the world premiere of 'Strike A Pose!', a sickening, glamorous live theatrical spectacular.



The awesomely talented Queens tearing up the floor in this jaw-dropping celebration of pop's greatest divas are 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' legend TRINITY THE TUCK, the face, the body all the way from the USA; DIVINA DE CAMPO, the UK's triple threat drag superstar finalist from 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season one; and 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' legend, JUJUBEE, international singing sensation and goddess of glamour.



They are joined by a multi-talented supporting cast as they WERK iconic hits made famous by the greatest divas of all time, including Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy, Liza, Whitney, Gaga and Ariana. Off-the-hook costumes, insane live vocals and killer choreography will leave you gagging for more.



This highly theatrical drag extravaganza tours to 17 venues across the UK in 2022.



Divina De Campo said: "'Strike A Pose!' is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies, so for me, that's Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats... I'm going to be joined by the incredible Trinity The Truck and the gorgeous Jujubee, alongside a multi-talented cast. This is going to be an all-singing, all-dancing EXTRAVAGANZA!"

Tour Dates:

WYCOMBE SWAN

Friday 7 October, 2022



PETERBOROUGH

New Theatre

Saturday 8 October, 2022



BRIGHTON

Theatre Royal

Sunday 9 October, 2022



WOKING

New Victoria Theatre

Wednesday 12 October, 2022



BIRMINGHAM

Alexandra

Thursday 13 October, 2022



LEICESTER

De Montfort Hall

Friday 14 October, 2022



GUILDFORD

G Live

Saturday 15 October, 2022



BOURNEMOUTH

Pavilion

Sunday 16 October, 2022



DARTFORD

Orchard Theatre

Monday 17 October, 2022



NORTHAPTON

Royal & Derngate

Saturday 22 October, 2022



AYLESBURY

Waterside Theatre

Sunday 23 October, 2022



CAMBRIDGE

Corn Exchange

Wednesday 26 October, 2022



LONDON

New Wimbledon Theatre

Thursday 27 October, 2022



LONDON

Troxy

Friday 28 October, 2022



GRIMSBY

Auditorium

Saturday 29 October, 2022



MANCHESTER

The Bridgewater Hall

Sunday 30 October, 2022



CARDIFF

St David's Hall

Monday 31 October, 2022