American and UK Drag Royalty Trinty The Tuck, Divina De Campo, Jujubee star in the World Premiere of STRIKE A POSE!
This highly theatrical drag extravaganza tours to 17 venues across the UK in 2022.
Three of the fiercest drag stars from the US and UK are to star with a full supporting company of singers and dancers in the world premiere of 'Strike A Pose!', a sickening, glamorous live theatrical spectacular.
The awesomely talented Queens tearing up the floor in this jaw-dropping celebration of pop's greatest divas are 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' legend TRINITY THE TUCK, the face, the body all the way from the USA; DIVINA DE CAMPO, the UK's triple threat drag superstar finalist from 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season one; and 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' legend, JUJUBEE, international singing sensation and goddess of glamour.
They are joined by a multi-talented supporting cast as they WERK iconic hits made famous by the greatest divas of all time, including Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy, Liza, Whitney, Gaga and Ariana. Off-the-hook costumes, insane live vocals and killer choreography will leave you gagging for more.
This highly theatrical drag extravaganza tours to 17 venues across the UK in 2022.
Divina De Campo said: "'Strike A Pose!' is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies, so for me, that's Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats... I'm going to be joined by the incredible Trinity The Truck and the gorgeous Jujubee, alongside a multi-talented cast. This is going to be an all-singing, all-dancing EXTRAVAGANZA!"
Tour Dates:
WYCOMBE SWAN
Friday 7 October, 2022
PETERBOROUGH
New Theatre
Saturday 8 October, 2022
BRIGHTON
Theatre Royal
Sunday 9 October, 2022
WOKING
New Victoria Theatre
Wednesday 12 October, 2022
BIRMINGHAM
Alexandra
Thursday 13 October, 2022
LEICESTER
De Montfort Hall
Friday 14 October, 2022
GUILDFORD
G Live
Saturday 15 October, 2022
BOURNEMOUTH
Pavilion
Sunday 16 October, 2022
DARTFORD
Orchard Theatre
Monday 17 October, 2022
NORTHAPTON
Royal & Derngate
Saturday 22 October, 2022
AYLESBURY
Waterside Theatre
Sunday 23 October, 2022
CAMBRIDGE
Corn Exchange
Wednesday 26 October, 2022
LONDON
New Wimbledon Theatre
Thursday 27 October, 2022
LONDON
Troxy
Friday 28 October, 2022
GRIMSBY
Auditorium
Saturday 29 October, 2022
MANCHESTER
The Bridgewater Hall
Sunday 30 October, 2022
CARDIFF
St David's Hall
Monday 31 October, 2022