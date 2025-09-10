Allie Esiri's 365 Poems For Life Comes to Chelsea Arts Festival.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A star-studded line-up of performers will take you on a journey through a year of poetry at Allie Esiri's 365 Poems for Life, a special event for The Royal Court Theatre, as part of the Chelsea Arts Festival. Following the huge success of Esiri's yearly poetry events at The National Theatre, this new show will feature some of the greatest classic and contemporary poems, many with a connection to the Royal Court.

Join in for what promises to be a highly entertaining and powerful celebration of poetry. Stay tuned for announcements of the actors who will be joining Esiri at The Royal Court Theatre and for the forthcoming ticket release.

Allie Esiri will be joined on stage by Susan Wokoma, David Morrissey, Rory Kinnear and more names to follow. Actors who have performed at Esiri's events in the past include Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin, Tom Hiddleston, Sharon Horgan, Toby Jones, Damian Lewis, Stephen Mangan, Simon Russell Beale, Danny Sapani & Indira Varma.

365 Poems for Life is an uplifting poem-a-day anthology which offers readers a moment of solace every day of the year through some of the greatest poetry in the English language. The perfect gift for poetry lovers and newbies alike, this beautiful anthology draws from a wide range of poets, including Maya Angelou, Mary Oliver, Kae Tempest and Ocean Vuong.

" I don't often rush to poetry recitals but this one [...] made me think I really should. A tremendous reminder that poetry cuts to the heart of things." - Allie Esiri's A Poet for Every Day of the Year, at The National Theatre, The Times