Alison Tedbury Announced As Chief Executive Of Jasmin Vardimon Company

Executive Director Ian Ross will depart.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Internationally acclaimed dance theatre organisation Jasmin Vardimon Company today announces the departure of its Executive Director Ian Ross, and the appointment of Alison Tedbury as his replacement.

Ross, who will be moving on to new challenges in April this year, has overseen and driven the company's ambitions and growth over his sixteen years in post, with his work culminating in the opening of Jasmin Vardimon's new purpose-built headquarters, JVh.o.m.e. last December. The completion of this state-of-the art cultural development was spearheaded by Ross and makes Jasmin Vardimon Company becoming the only choreographer-named organisation to have its own purpose-built home outside London.

Alison Tedbury will be joining the company from The Academy of St Martin's in the Field where she has been Executive Director, Concerts and Planning. Before joining the Academy in October 2017, Tedbury worked at The Royal Opera House where she had been Orchestra Manager; Contracts Manager for the Royal Ballet; and, for the last two years of her time there, managing their Staff Engagement programme.

Chair of Jasmin Vardimon Company Board, Suzie Leighton says -

We are incredibly thankful to Ian for all he has done for the company over the years and for his transformative contribution. His determination, tenacity and leadership, especially in the creation of JVh.o.m.e, cannot be overstated. We will miss him greatly, and we wish him the best with his new endeavours.

We are delighted to welcome Alison at such an exciting time for the company. Her experience at both The Academy of St Martin's in The Field and at The Royal Opera House makes her the ideal person to build on the company's work and to fulfil the opporuntities, locally, nationally and internationally, that the new building offers.

Jasmin Vardimon says -

Over the past sixteen years Ian has been a driving force behind the progress of the company. My gratitude to him is immeasurable. It is safe to say that the new building would not have happened without him and the company would not have gone from strength to strength in the way it has without his steady and determined leadership. I will miss him and I wish him well.

I am, however, incredibly excited that Alison is joining us at such a pivotal moment for the company and I am very much looking forward to working with her.

Alison Tedbury says -

"I am thrilled to be joining Jasmin Vardimon Company as Executive Director in March. I am very much looking forward to working in such a dynamic and forward-thinking company and to work with Jasmin and the team in delivering the exciting programmes and opportunities that Jasmin Vardimon Company has."



