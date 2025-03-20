Alexandra Keddie's I SEE ME & MERYL STREEP Will Make London Premiere at The Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



: After sell-out seasons across Australia, I See Me & Meryl Streep is making its London debut in a special 10th anniversary production at The Other Palace from 29 April to 4 May.

Starring actor and comedian Alexandra Keddie - also an AACTA and AWG nominated writer - I See Me & Meryl Streep is a journey through the life of Meryl Streep told through the eyes of her biggest fan, a misfit, also named Meryl, who finally gets to live out her fantasy of being loved and adored. At school, Meryl is made fun of and ridiculed but in this safe space she gets to shine and do all her favourite Streep impressions, from A Cry in the Dark to Out of Africa to The Devil Wears Prada to The Iron Lady and everything in between. With more props and costumes than Meryl Streep has Oscar nominations, Keddie whips through iconic impersonations and songs from Into the Woods, Ray Charles, Death Becomes Her, Mother Courage and of course Mamma Mia. I See Me & Meryl Streep is a hilarious love letter to awkward youth and the beauty of big dreams.

“I See Me & Meryl Streep is an embarrassingly true story of my teenage awkwardness and desperate love for Meryl Streep. Life can weigh you down, and tapping into that teenage energy can help us feel like anything is possible. I can't wait for London audiences to join me for a ridiculous campy romp of an hour to have a good laugh and maybe shed a cathartic single tear (just like Meryl),” said actor and writer Alexandra Keddie.

Originally from Australia, Alexandra Keddie is an AACTA, AWG and SPA nominated writer, producer and actor best known for creating and starring in The Housemate (ABC TV), and TV roles in Offspring, Utopia, Deadloch, The Dr. Blake Mysteries, and White Fever.I See Me & Meryl Streep is her solo stage show that Keddie has toured across Australia since 2015, including The Melbourne and Queensland Cabaret Festivals, The Factory Theatre Sydney and The Butterfly Club in Melbourne. This production marks the show's London debut.

Comments