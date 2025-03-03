Adrian Jackson Steps Down From Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Trustees at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have announced that Adrian Jackson, CEO and Artistic Director has stepped down from his position.

Adrian Jackson said, "After a successful and enjoyable decade at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, I have decided to step down. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is blessed with a team of incredibly dedicated and talented people who work tirelessly for their community and who have helped to make the theatre what it is today. I wish everyone continued success in the future.”

Duncan Jones, Chairman said, “I would like to thank Adrian for his dedication over the last ten years and we wish him all the best for the future. In the interim the theatre is being managed by the existing senior team and Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition.”

