AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Officer and a Gentleman is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Mon 21 - Sat 26 Oct.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is a timeless story of love, courage, and redemption that will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

Starring in this production will be Luke Baker (Billy Elliot, Leicester) as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon (The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK Tour) as Paula Pokrifiki, Jamal Crawford (Fame The Musical, UK Tour) as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Paul French (Grease, West End) as Sid Worley and Sinead Long (9 To 5, Daegu Opera House) as Lynette Pomeroy.

Joining them are Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story, UK Tour) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease, West End) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act, Frankfurt) as Eduardo Cortez with Chris Breistein (School of Rock, UK Tour) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific Sadler's Wells/UK Tour) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) as Craig. The cast is completed by Julia Jones (MAMMA MIA! The Party, The O2), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo, UK Tour), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet, Norwegian Cruise Line), Lukin Simmonds (Annie, UK Tour), Sam Stones (The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium) and Ellie Grace Cousins (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre).

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with set & costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O'Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

Comments