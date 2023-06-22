AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is returning to the UK! The show opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024. Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.

Casting to be announced.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

Director, Nikolai Foster said: “filled with love and quiet profundity, An Officer and a Gentleman sensitively charts the lives of working class, military folk in America in the early 1980s. We are proud to be working alongside the film’s creator Douglas Day Stewart, producer Jamie Wilson, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and an incredible creative team to present this beautiful and inspiring story. We are excited to share some iconic 80s songs and this moving story with audiences across the UK.”

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, set & costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O’Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

5 – 9 March Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March Belfast Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk On sale soon

19 – 23 March Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

25 – 30 March Bradford, Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk On sale soon

1 – 6 April London New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

15 – 20 April Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

23 – 27 April Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April – 4 May Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

6 – 11 May Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

13 – 18 May Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk On sale soon

20 – 25 May Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

27 May – 1 June Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

4 – 8 June York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

17 – 22 June Sheffield Lyceum 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

25 – 29 June Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

2 – 6 July Torquay Princess Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

9 – 13 July Canterbury Marlowe 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

16 – 20 July Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

22 – 27 July Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

29 July – 3 August Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

5 – 10 August Woking New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

12 – 17 August Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

20 – 24 August Truro Hall for Cornwall 01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk On sale soon

2 – 7 September Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

10 – 14 September Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

17 – 21 September Eastbourne Congress 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

23 – 28 September Wolverhampton Grand 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

30 September – 5 October Blackpool Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

8 – 12 October Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com On sale soon

21 – 26 October Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

28 October – 2 November Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk On sale soon

4 – 9 November Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

12 – 16 November Carlisle Sands Centre 0333 33 55055

www.thesandscentre.co.uk