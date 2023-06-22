AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The show opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.
The Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is returning to the UK! The show opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024. Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.
Casting to be announced.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.
With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.
Director, Nikolai Foster said: “filled with love and quiet profundity, An Officer and a Gentleman sensitively charts the lives of working class, military folk in America in the early 1980s. We are proud to be working alongside the film’s creator Douglas Day Stewart, producer Jamie Wilson, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and an incredible creative team to present this beautiful and inspiring story. We are excited to share some iconic 80s songs and this moving story with audiences across the UK.”
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, set & costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O’Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.
23 February – 2 March Birmingham Alexandra
5 – 9 March Glasgow Kings Theatre
12 – 16 March Belfast Grand Opera House
www.goh.co.uk On sale soon
19 – 23 March Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk
25 – 30 March Bradford, Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk On sale soon
1 – 6 April London New Wimbledon Theatre
15 – 20 April Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
23 – 27 April Brighton Theatre Royal
30 April – 4 May Manchester Opera House
6 – 11 May Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
13 – 18 May Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk On sale soon
20 – 25 May Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000
27 May – 1 June Oxford New Theatre
4 – 8 June York Grand Opera House
17 – 22 June Sheffield Lyceum 0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon
25 – 29 June Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811
2 – 6 July Torquay Princess Theatre
9 – 13 July Canterbury Marlowe 01227 787787
16 – 20 July Southend Cliffs Pavilion
22 – 27 July Liverpool Empire Theatre
29 July – 3 August Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555
5 – 10 August Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
12 – 17 August Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk
20 – 24 August Truro Hall for Cornwall 01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk On sale soon
2 – 7 September Bristol Hippodrome
10 – 14 September Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk On sale soon
17 – 21 September Eastbourne Congress 01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
23 – 28 September Wolverhampton Grand 01902 429212
30 September – 5 October Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
8 – 12 October Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre 01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com On sale soon
21 – 26 October Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
28 October – 2 November Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk On sale soon
4 – 9 November Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
12 – 16 November Carlisle Sands Centre 0333 33 55055
www.thesandscentre.co.uk
