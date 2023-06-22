AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The show opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is returning to the UK! The show opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024. Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.

Casting to be announced.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong. 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

Director, Nikolai Foster said: “filled with love and quiet profundity, An Officer and a Gentleman sensitively charts the lives of working class, military folk in America in the early 1980s. We are proud to be working alongside the film’s creator Douglas Day Stewart, producer Jamie Wilson, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and an incredible creative team to present this beautiful and inspiring story. We are excited to share some iconic 80s songs and this moving story with audiences across the UK.”

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, set & costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O’Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March           Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

           

5 – 9 March                             Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March                         Belfast Grand Opera House                                     

www.goh.co.uk                                                           On sale soon

19 – 23 March                         Llandudno Venue Cymru                                          01492 872000

                                                www.venuecymru.co.uk       

25 – 30 March                         Bradford, Alhambra Theatre                                     01274 432000

                                                www.bradford-theatres.co.uk                                     On sale soon

1 – 6 April                                London New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon        

15 – 20 April                            Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

                                                www.wmc.org.uk

23 – 27 April                            Brighton Theatre Royal

                                                www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April – 4 May                      Manchester Opera House    

                                                www.atgtickets.com/manchester

6 – 11 May                              Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

13 – 18 May                            Newcastle Theatre Royal                                          0191 232 7010

                                                www.theatreroyal.co.uk                                              On sale soon

20 – 25 May                            Dartford Orchard Theatre                                         01322 220000

                                                www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

27 May – 1 June                     Oxford New Theatre

                                                www.atgtickets.com/oxford

4 – 8 June                               York Grand Opera House

                                                www.atgtickets.com/york

17 – 22 June                           Sheffield Lyceum                                                      0114 249 6000

                                                www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk                                      On sale soon

                       

25 – 29 June                           Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre                          02380 711811

                                                www.mayflower.org.uk

2 – 6 July                                Torquay Princess Theatre

                                                www.atgtickets.com/torquay

9 – 13 July                              Canterbury Marlowe                                                 01227 787787

                                                www.marlowetheatre.com

                                               

16 – 20 July                            Southend Cliffs Pavilion

                                                www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

22 – 27 July                            Liverpool Empire Theatre

                                                www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

29 July – 3 August                  Nottingham Theatre Royal                                        0115 989 5555              

                                                trch.co.uk

5 – 10 August                          Woking New Victoria Theatre

                                                www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

12 – 17 August                        Leicester Curve                                                         0116 242 3595

                                                www.curveonline.co.uk

20 – 24 August                        Truro Hall for Cornwall                                              01872 262466 

 www.hallforcornwall.co.uk                                         On sale soon

2 – 7 September                     Bristol Hippodrome

                                                www.atgtickets.com/bristol

10 – 14 September                 Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk                                        On sale soon

17 – 21 September                 Eastbourne Congress                                               01323 412 000

                                                www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

23 – 28 September                 Wolverhampton Grand                                             01902 429212

                                                www.grandtheatre.co.uk

30 September – 5 October     Blackpool Opera House

                                                www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

8 – 12 October                        Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre                               01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com                            On sale soon

                                               

21 – 26 October                      Milton Keynes Theatre

                                                www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

28 October – 2 November      Bromley Churchill Theatre                                         0343 310 0020

                                                www.churchilltheatre.co.uk                                        On sale soon

4 – 9 November                      Hull New Theatre                                                       01482 300 306

                                                www.hulltheatres.co.uk

12 – 16 November                  Carlisle Sands Centre                                                0333 33 55055

                                                www.thesandscentre.co.uk    

 

Recommended For You