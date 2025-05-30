AN EVENING WITH DENISE VAN OUTEN to Have UK Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Denise Van Outen for an unforgettable night of music, laughter and stories from her dazzling career. With timeless songs and behind-the-scenes tales, this is Denise as you’ve never seen her before — up close, unfiltered and utterly unforgettable.



Actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise Van Outen became a household name presenting The Big Breakfast on Channel 4. Since then, she has starred in a host of TV series and on the West End stage and has presented numerous documentaries.



West End roles include ‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago (a role she also played on Broadway), ‘Maureen’ in Rent Remixed, ‘Paulette’ in Legally Blonde and in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show Tell Me on a Sunday.



On television she has starred in Where The Heart Is, EastEnders and Neighbours. Recently, she’s presented the Channel 4 documentaries Secrets of the Supermarket Own-Brands, How to Heat Your Home for Less This Winter and Alcohol-Free Booze: Is It Worth It? and was a regular presenter on Steph’s Packed Lunch.



On radio, Denise co-presented the Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Johnny Vaughan and had her own show on Magic FM.



During her TV career, Denise has also featured on The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Gogglebox.



An Evening with Denise Van Outen is produced by Sisco Entertainment and Sweeney Entertainments.



Tour Dates March 2026



01/03/2026 Haymarket Basingstoke

02/03/2026 Buxton Opera House

03/03/2026 Wyvern Theatre Swindon

04/03/2026 Swansea Grand Swan Theatre

05/03/2026 Exmouth Pavilion

06/03/2026 Memorial Theatre Frome

07/03/2026 Babbacombe Theatre

08/03/2026 Hall For Cornwall

10/03/2026 Eric Morecombe Centre Harpenden

11/03/2026 Apex Theatre Bury St Edmunds

12/03/2026 Theatre Royal Wakefield

13/03/2026 Whitley Bay Playhouse

14/03/2026 Forum Theatre Billingham

16/03/2026 Princess Theatre Clacton

17/03/2026 Hazlitt Theatre Maidstone

18/03/2026 Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage

19/03/2026 Ipswich Regent Theatre

20/03/2026 Cromer Pier

21/03/2026 Radlett Centre

22/03/2026 Kings Theatre Portsmouth



