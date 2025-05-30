AN EVENING WITH DENISE VAN OUTEN to Have UK Tour in 2026

Van Outen will perform at Haymarket Basingstoke, Buxton Opera House and more.
Join Denise Van Outen for an unforgettable night of music, laughter and stories from her dazzling career. With timeless songs and behind-the-scenes tales, this is Denise as you’ve never seen her before — up close, unfiltered and utterly unforgettable.
Actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise Van Outen became a household name presenting The Big Breakfast on Channel 4. Since then, she has starred in a host of TV series and on the West End stage and has presented numerous documentaries.
West End roles include ‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago (a role she also played on Broadway), ‘Maureen’ in Rent Remixed, ‘Paulette’ in Legally Blonde and in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show Tell Me on a Sunday.
On television she has starred in Where The Heart Is, EastEnders and Neighbours. Recently, she’s presented the Channel 4 documentaries Secrets of the Supermarket Own-Brands, How to Heat Your Home for Less This Winter and Alcohol-Free Booze: Is It Worth It? and was a regular presenter on Steph’s Packed Lunch.
On radio, Denise co-presented the Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Johnny Vaughan and had her own show on Magic FM.
During her TV career, Denise has also featured on The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Gogglebox.
An Evening with Denise Van Outen is produced by Sisco Entertainment and Sweeney Entertainments.
01/03/2026 Haymarket Basingstoke
02/03/2026 Buxton Opera House
03/03/2026 Wyvern Theatre Swindon
04/03/2026 Swansea Grand Swan Theatre
05/03/2026 Exmouth Pavilion
06/03/2026 Memorial Theatre Frome
07/03/2026 Babbacombe Theatre
08/03/2026 Hall For Cornwall
10/03/2026 Eric Morecombe Centre Harpenden
11/03/2026 Apex Theatre Bury St Edmunds
12/03/2026 Theatre Royal Wakefield
13/03/2026 Whitley Bay Playhouse
14/03/2026 Forum Theatre Billingham
16/03/2026 Princess Theatre Clacton
17/03/2026 Hazlitt Theatre Maidstone
18/03/2026 Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage
19/03/2026 Ipswich Regent Theatre
20/03/2026 Cromer Pier
21/03/2026 Radlett Centre
22/03/2026 Kings Theatre Portsmouth
