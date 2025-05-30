 tracking pixel
AN EVENING WITH DENISE VAN OUTEN to Have UK Tour in 2026

Van Outen will perform at Haymarket Basingstoke, Buxton Opera House and more.

By: May. 30, 2025
AN EVENING WITH DENISE VAN OUTEN to Have UK Tour in 2026 Image
Join Denise Van Outen for an unforgettable night of music, laughter and stories from her dazzling career. With timeless songs and behind-the-scenes tales, this is Denise as you’ve never seen her before — up close, unfiltered and utterly unforgettable.
 
Actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise Van Outen became a household name presenting The Big Breakfast on Channel 4. Since then, she has starred in a host of TV series and on the West End stage and has presented numerous documentaries.
 
West End roles include ‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago (a role she also played on Broadway), ‘Maureen’ in Rent Remixed, ‘Paulette’ in Legally Blonde and in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show Tell Me on a Sunday.
 
On television she has starred in Where The Heart Is, EastEnders and Neighbours. Recently, she’s presented the Channel 4 documentaries Secrets of the Supermarket Own-Brands, How to Heat Your Home for Less This Winter and Alcohol-Free Booze: Is It Worth It? and was a regular presenter on Steph’s Packed Lunch.
 
On radio, Denise co-presented the Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Johnny Vaughan and had her own show on Magic FM.
 
During her TV career, Denise has also featured on The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Gogglebox.
 
An Evening with Denise Van Outen is produced by Sisco Entertainment and Sweeney Entertainments.
 

Tour Dates March 2026

 
01/03/2026    Haymarket Basingstoke
02/03/2026   Buxton Opera House
03/03/2026   Wyvern Theatre Swindon
04/03/2026   Swansea Grand Swan Theatre
05/03/2026   Exmouth Pavilion
06/03/2026   Memorial Theatre Frome
07/03/2026   Babbacombe Theatre
08/03/2026   Hall For Cornwall
10/03/2026    Eric Morecombe Centre Harpenden
11/03/2026     Apex Theatre Bury St Edmunds
12/03/2026    Theatre Royal Wakefield
13/03/2026    Whitley Bay Playhouse
14/03/2026    Forum Theatre Billingham
16/03/2026    Princess Theatre Clacton
17/03/2026    Hazlitt Theatre Maidstone
18/03/2026    Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage
19/03/2026    Ipswich Regent Theatre
20/03/2026   Cromer Pier
21/03/2026    Radlett Centre
22/03/2026    Kings Theatre Portsmouth
 



