AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Winner Paul Zerdin Checks Into the Horseshoe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for Half Term Shows

Paul Zerdin’s shows at the Horseshoe will be at 3 pm each day with an additional evening show on 30 October at 8.30 pm.

Ventriloquist Paul Zerdin makes a welcome return to Blackpool Pleasure Beach during half-term, from 27 - 31 October, when he plays a series of shows at the Horseshoe. His last run at the Pleasure Beach was in 2005 and since then he's won America's Got Talent, had his own headline residency in Las Vegas and toured the United States twice!

It goes without saying that Paul's skills are top notch - there's not a hint of movement from his lips and he has a strong command of a range of different voices. But it's his control of the puppets and sense of timing that brings Zerdin's characters to life! This show will include some of the highlights from his Vegas show and from last year's sell-out Puppet Party Tour.

'lockdown' Paul Zerdin launched a YouTube comedy sketch show series Sponge Weekly on his channel featuring his puppet family and some hilarious 'Street Vent' camera pranks. Still available to watch, Paul is planning further series in the future.

As well as starring everyone's favourites Sam, Albert and Baby, Paul will be accompanied by his new bodyguard character Roger, ex-CIA of course With some hilarious audience participation - all using a mixture of master puppeteering, state-of-the-art, animatronic wizardry and a unique blend of edgy comedy, Paul Zerdin's shows at the Horseshoe will be at 3 pm each day with an additional evening show on 30 October at 8.30 pm with tickets from £10.00. To book visit blackpoolpleasurebeach.com or call 0871 222 9090. Calls to 0871 numbers cost 13p per minute plus your company's access charge.

www.paulzerdin.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You