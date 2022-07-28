AFTER SHARK Closes After Critically-Acclaimed Run At Greater Manchester Fringe

Insurrection. Protests. And chaos. This is what a rather strange sighting at a Cornish beach caused.

Lita Doolan comes out with another banger 'After Shark' which has enjoyed a successful run at this years Greater Manchester Fringe.

What would you do if the environmentally changing world calls for your help? Would you run, fight, or do whatever's right?

'After Shark' takes place a few months ago. It's the story based on actual events where locals spotted a rare Greenland Shark.

Stop for a second and see where we've come. We're at a point where everything's deteriorating. The environment is changing. And things aren't looking good. The Croydon Heathlands are on fire.

It's a story about taking a stand. Protecting what always needed protection. Rising against all things detrimental... and letting serendipity guide us through life.

People are already loving it because of its modern approach, personal connection, raw, authentic feel and descriptive metaphors that make you stop and wonder.

Lita has won 2 playwright awards at Oxford Playhouse. Her works include Time For Tea and Holy Cod.

Starring Jo Phillips-Lane, Julie Broadbent, Ian McShee, Sara Haggerty (West End) and more.

After Shark is winning hearts and it's streaming until the end of July. It has been named a top five highlight by Manchester Evening News, been highly reviewed by The North West End, has won the best short drama for NYC International Film Festival and been featured on All FM radio show 'Art Beat'.

Follow the link to book your ticket - click here