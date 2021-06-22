ABBA MANIA Kicks Off UK Tour With Outdoor Concert Series Sounds In The Grounds

Following a critically acclaimed West End run, ABBA MANIA will tour as part of the Sounds in the Grounds concerts this summer. This exciting series of live outdoor concerts will see audiences enjoy a choice of best-loved bands from designated, socially distanced picnic patches in a spectacular setting. The perfect party as we head past the final stages of lockdown, ABBA MANIA will bring to life ABBA's last ever concert in an exhilarating two-hour production celebrating the timeless joy of their songs.

Stepping back into the platform heels of one of the most famous pop supergroups of all time will be acclaimed performers Rhiannon Porter (Finalist, Eurovision: You Decide 2018; Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Production, O2 Arena) and JoJo Desmond (Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake; Lead Vocalist, Doctor Who Live, UK Arena Tour). Joining them is Edward Handoll (BIG The Musical, West End; Saturday Night Fever, UK Tour), and Loucas Hajiantoni (One Night of Tina, European Tour).

Featuring the Swedish supergroup's irresistible music, fantastic costumes and electrifying staging, this concert is perfect for life-long ABBA fans and newcomers alike. Dig out your platforms and enjoy all your favourite hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Waterloo, Fernando, Does Your Mother Know, Super Trouper and many more.

Producer Todd Littlewood comments, After a fantastic run in the West End, we're so excited to bring the feel good music of ABBA to audiences across the country, for a showstopping sing-along. An evening of electrifying song and dance is the perfect tonic to the past 15 months, and we can't wait to celebrate with the audience.

Also joining the production will be previous ABBA MANIA cast members Tamsin Stewart (Romeo & Juliet The Musical, West End; Taboo, West End) and Duncan Walsh Atkins (Musical Director, Showstopper: The Improvised Musical) in the roles of Director and Choreographer, and Musical Supervisor, respectively. They will both be dusting off their flares and saying 'Thank You For The Music' as they return to celebrate an evening of Euro-nostalgia.

Supporting the cast will be the magnificent ABBA MANIA band who have delighted audiences across the world. Paul Gregory (The Book of Mormon, West End, UK and international tour; The Lion King, UK tour) will lead on drums with Dan Hall (The Drifters, UK and Ireland tour; The Blues Brothers, UK and Japan tour) on bass guitar and Anders Rye (The Blues Brothers, UK and Ireland tour; Rat Pack, world tour) on guitar.

ABBA MANIA has delighted more than three million audience members since its formation in 1999, performing over 3,000 live shows in 30 countries across the world - from Germany to Tahititi, Sweden to Venezuela, USA to Australia. For the first time since 2002, West End audiences will have the opportunity to relive the iconic era when ABBA ruled the airwaves.

Following the Sounds in the Grounds dates, ABBA MANIA will be heading to The Legends Festival, followed by a full UK tour this autumn. There will also be a 55-date US tour, a debut Russian tour and a 25-date arena tour in France throughout 2021 and 2022.

Tickets are priced from £29.50 per person plus booking fees from https://www.soundsinthegrounds.com/