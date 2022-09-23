A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Sherman Theatre Next Month

Contrasting a patriarchal city in which Lysanna cannot pursue her love for Hermia with a fairy society where Queen Titania is the one calling the shots, Sherman Artistic Director Joe Murphy's irreverent A Midsummer Night's Dream is a play on gender with a sprinkling of Welsh fairy dust. Two of Wales' most exciting writers, Mari Izzard (HELA) and Sherman Writer in Residence Nia Morais (Crafangau / Claws), have adapted and created new dialogue in Welsh for the fairy kingdom, whilst Joe Murphy's direction plays with the show's treatment of gender and sexuality.

The production brings together a Welsh and Wales-based cast of new and familiar faces, including Hannah McPake (who played Scrooge in Sherman Theatre's A Christmas Carol), Nia Roberts (last seen at the Sherman as Juliana Tesman in Hedda Gabler) and Leah Gaffey (who took the title role in Little Red Riding Hood at the Sherman). Members of the Sherman's non-professional theatre group, Sherman Players, will be joining the company as Mechanicals.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is the latest in the venue's longstanding series of bold new takes on much-loved plays. The production will be performed in English and Welsh; Welsh language dialogue will be surtitled as part of the production at all performances. Accessible performances include captioned, BSL interpreted, audio described, relaxed and socially distanced, and Sherman Theatre's new Pay What You Can Previews.

Joe Murphy said "Few plays have the capacity to bring as much joy to audiences as A Midsummer Night's Dream; it's the play we all need right now. I am so excited by the new perspectives Mari and Nia have brought to the play and I can't wait to start working with this sensational Welsh and Wales-based cast and creative team."

Mari Izzard said "After working on a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the RSC back in 2016, I knew that there was a beautiful bi-lingual version waiting to be explored inside this tale that we all know and love. I'm so excited to be bringing this to life with Nia and the team!" Nia Morais added, "I'm thrilled to be involved in this project as I have always wanted to work on a Shakespeare production. Adapting has been an exciting challenge and I can't wait to watch the show!"

Based in the heart of Cardiff, Sherman Theatre is a leading producing house which creates and curates exceptional theatre for the people of Cardiff. Its focus on the development and production of new writing and on nurturing Welsh and Wales-based artists makes the Sherman the engine room of Welsh theatre. Sherman Theatre tells local stories with global resonance through its productions rehearsed and built under its roof in the capital. The Sherman is a place for everyone. It generates opportunities for the citizens of Cardiff to connect with theatre through inspiring and visionary engagement.

Running Time: approx. 2 hours 10 minutes including interval | Contains strong language, flashing lights and some adult themes.