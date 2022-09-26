2023 Dates Added To UK Tour Of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D

The UK Tour of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D has been extended into 2023, with dates added in Cambridge, High Wycombe, Birmingham, Kingston and Aberdeen. The brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation is directed by Philip Franks. The UK Tour opened on 9 September 2022 and has already received rave reviews.

THE MIRROR CRACK'D stars Susie Blake as Miss Marple, Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg, Joe McFadden as Jason Rudd, Oliver Boot as Chief Inspector Craddock, Veronica Roberts as Dolly Bantry, Mara Allen as Cherry Baker, Sarah Lawrie as Ella Zielinsky, Lorenzo Martelli as Guiseppe Renzo, Jules Melvin as Heather Leigh, David Partridge as Cyril Leigh, Chrystine Symone as Lola Brewster and Holly Smith in the ensemble.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There's a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy. This adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

The Mirror Crack'd From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack'd, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.



Susie Blake is best known for playing the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, as well as her regular roles of Bev Unwin in ITV's Coronation Street and Hillary Nicholson in BBC's Mrs Brown's Boys. She has recently appeared in series one and two of Kate & Koji (ITV), Not Going Out (BBC One) and The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC One). Her films include Fierce Creatures and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!. Her theatre credits include Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Hall for Cornwall), Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (Grange Festival), Grumpy Old Women Live 2 & 3, When We Are Married (West End), Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre), Madame Morrible in Wicked (West End) and Belinda Blair in Noises Off (National Theatre).

Sophie Ward has most recently been seen in the BBC's A Very British Scandal opposite Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, BBC/HBO Max's Troubled Blood - an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's hugely popular novel of the same name, and This Sceptred Isle, playing the role of Rachel Johnson, opposite Kenneth Branagh's Boris Johnson. For the past four years, Sophie has hosted the European Diversity Awards and works closely alongside Stonewall.

Joe McFadden's television credits include Raffaello Di Lucca in Holby City from 2014 to 2020, Alistair in Casualty in 2009, PC Joe Mason in Heartbeat from 2007 to 2009, Jack Marshland in Cranford, Dallas in Sex, Chips & Rock'n'roll, Prentice McHoan in The Crow Road and Gary McDonald in The High Road. Theatre includes Priscilla-Queen Of The Desert, Torch Song Trilogy (Menier Chocolate Factory), She Loves Me (Chichester Festival Theatre), Rainbow Kiss (Royal Court Theatre), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (Chichester Festival Theatre), Aladdin (Old Vic Theatre) and Rent (Shaftesbury Theatre, London). Joe was the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

THE MIRROR CRACK'D is directed by Philip Franks (Barnes' People, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, The Habit of Art, The Croft and A Cold Supper Behind Harrods) and designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting design by Emma Chapman, sound design by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The UK Tour is produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for Original Theatre, in association with Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith for JAS Theatricals. Original Theatre recently won a Critics' Circle Award for their outstanding contribution to British Theatre during lockdown, through which they produced acclaimed online productions of Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong Online, Louise Coulthard's Watching Rosie, Torben Betts's Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon, Philip Franks's The Haunting of Alice Bowles and Peter Barnes's Barnes' People. More recently, they have produced stage and hybrid productions ranging from world premieres of Frazer Flintham's Into The Night to Ben Brown's The End of The Night at Park Theatre, as well as tours of The Hound of The Baskervilles, Being Mr Wickham, The System, A Splinter of Ice, The Habit of Art, Invincible and Birdsong. They recently produced a new playwriting festival 'Originals' in partnership with Riverside Studios, which opened at the end of June in London and online. JAS Theatricals recently produced the highly successful UK Tour of Cluedo and their other co-producing credits include 9 to 5 and Pretty Woman in the West End and the Tony Award-winning Hadestown on Broadway.

Tour Dates

9 - 17 September Eastbourne Devonshire Park 01323 412000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

20 - 24 September Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

27 September - 1 October Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

4 - 8 October York Theatre Royal 01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

10 - 15 October Oxford Playhouse 01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com

17 - 22 October Mold Theatr Clwyd 01352 344101

www.theatrclwyd.com

31 October - 5 November Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

royalandderngate.co.uk

8 - 12 November Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

14 - 19 November Malvern Festival Theatre 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

22 - 26 November Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

churchilltheatre.co.uk

28 November - 3 December Southend Palace Theatre 0343 310 0030

palacetheatresouthend.co.uk

2023

31 January - 4 February Cambridge Arts Theatre 01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com on sale soon

7 - 11 February Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe 03433 100060

wycombeswan.co.uk on sale

14 - 18 February Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham on sale 30 September

21 - 25 February Rose Theatre, Kingston 020 8174 0090

rosetheatre.org on sale 26 September

28 February - 4 March His Majesty's Aberdeen 01224 641122

aberdeenperformingarts.com on sale 30 September

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge