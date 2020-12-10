2021 Graduates Announced For Grad Tidings At The Southwark Playhouse

The Grad Fest LTD present 'Grad Tidings' on Tuesday 15th December with special guest Alice Fearn who played the role of Elphaba in Wicked in the West End and most recently played Beverley in Come From Away. Join in for a fun filled evening of your favourite festive songs, performed by 2020 and 2021 graduates. Featuring songs from shows such as Frozen, Elf The Musical and many more, with unique arrangements by Flynn Sturgeon.

The line up of 2021 Graduates includes: Ellie Watts (Urdang), Nathan Routledge (Performance Preparation Academy), Tobias Turley (GSA) and Samantha Parr (Performance Preparation Academy).

Our artistic director at The Grad Fest Alice Croft will also oversee the direction for the evening.

'I am thrilled to be directing such talent at Southwark Playhouse- a venue that stood up to COVID-19 and proved to everyone that theatre is viable and necessary during the toughest times. Our graduates have worked tirelessly during lockdown to keep their spirits up and we want to showcase that to everyone.'

The aim at The Grad Fest is to showcase the future of this wonderful and diverse industry, even in these unpredictable times. You are able to book for the Grad Tidings event through the Southwark Playhouse website and they will be enforcing social distancing with doors opening an hour in advance so everyone can enter the theatre safely.